LEWISVILLE — Carol Ossmen reports that her daughter, Lalani Smith, and husband J.C. and son Alex, were recently back home for a visit. They live in Richland, Washington. The men stayed for three days, and Lalani was able to stay a full week and enjoyed visiting with her mother and renewing old friendships.
Virgil and Joyce Lindstrom's grandson, Lars Lindstrom, has won an Emmy Award for his work in cinematography. He was the Daytime Emmy winner as Director of Photograph in "Dark/Web" – he won Outstanding Digital in a Drama Series. Lars is the son of Nils and Loraine Lindstrom, and he and his wife, Caitlin and children live in Pomona, California.
The first ever Snake River Draft Horse Show will be held July 3-5 at the Windriver Arena in Rigby.
Happy birthday to: today – Waco Taylor; July 2 – Terry Ellsworth and Maverick Sunada; July 3 – Sheri Clayton, Evalet Raymond and William Jensen; July 4 – DeAnza Knibbs, Afton Brown and Devin Weaver; July 5 – Lisa Boyce Gary Wilde, Lawrence Jackson and Mason Aston; July 6 – Debbie Olaveson; July 7 – Betty Gerard and Roy Kennedy.
Have a safe and sane Independence Day!
