MENAN — Mark and Danielle Lindstrom of Rigby had a baby boy last week. His name is Jace Lindstrom. He joins big brothers Maximus (Max) Jake and Hunter Jayden. Grandparents are Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan and Kurt and Julene Lindstrom of Washington.
The Menan Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. Attendees will discuss the book “Hearts in Hiding” by Betsy Brannon Green.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Feb. 5 – Super hero taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 6 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 7 – Super beef nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 10 – Crispy corn dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 11 – Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 7 – Lisa Eaton and Alice Wilcox.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.