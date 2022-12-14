Lindy Ross Elementary to hold annual Christmas musical

DUBOIS — After some foggy days, the sky cleared enough to reveal a full moon that was visible in Dubois on Dec. 7. The moon stayed bright all night and lit up the snow that has accumulated outside.
Now that nights are longer, folks are participating in more indoor activities. The Clark County Bobcat basketball teams had some home games that brought in some local folks. On Dec. 3 the girls junior high, girls senior high and boys senior high school teams all took on the Leadore Mustangs in the Bobcat cage. Although the other teams won, our basketball athletes played their hearts out. The high school teams took on the Taylor’s Crossing (a charter school in Idaho Falls) Eagles at home on Dec. 8. They have games at Mackay, ShoBan, Rockland and Watersprings Dec. 10- 20. Then it will be winter break. The high school Bobcats have their next home games on Jan 10 against North Gem. Junior High Bobcat basketball girls are hosting a tournament on Dec. 16. Times for the games have yet to be announced.
The Bobcat Pep Band was in action at the home games, playing the National Anthem and the School Song.
Students of month for November in the high school are Riggin Downs and Heidi Aguilar. The junior high students of the month are Dominique Martinez and Keily Aguilar.
The annual Christmas musical presented by Lindy Ross Elementary students took place on Dec. 7. Families, friends, and all in attendance were entertained as Santa got his wish for a warm Christmas. Then he and his toyshop faced a dangerous situation. Christmas was in jeopardy and had to be saved! It was a night of great suspense and excitement.
Justin and Heidi Vincett have moved from Ellensburg, Washington to the US Sheep Station north of Dubois.
Clark County Clerk Camille Messick reported that three names were submitted to be considered for the new Clark County Sheriff. The county commissioners are tasked with deciding on the person to fill the position on Dec. 12.
A bridge in Dubois across Beaver Creek will be replaced. The city has applied to the state of Idaho to get funding for the project. City Clark Kerri Ellis said that an engineer has been here to help finish the details for the grant. The bridge is located on Second South Street. Ellis also said that delivery of parts for the new restrooms at Waring City Park is being delayed until spring. With all the snow that has piled up outside, it makes sense to put that building project on hold for now.
Community participation in a coloring project is sought by the Dubois Ranger District of the US Forest Service. All children are welcome to color a picture featuring Smokey the Bear. They are available on the Clark County Bobcats and/or Clark County Community Events Facebook pages or at the district office. Colored pictures should be taken to the Forest Service office. Their advertisement states, “We would be honored to display your colorings in our office for Santa to see!”
Drive thru dinners are being offered on Dec. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Hamer Elementary School. The dinner is to help local youngsters who are in dance classes pay for their costumes. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips, a cookie and water. For more information contact Danielle Pancheri at 208-569-9493.
A devotional was held at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois on Dec. 4. The event was a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It was part of the Light the World program of the LDS church. There is a ward party called “Santa and Jesus the Greatest Gift” on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
The Dubois Lions Club had their Christmas party on December 13. They are looking forward to judging light decorations on businesses and homes in Dubois on Dec. 19. Those who have decorations are asked to be sure their buildings are lighted that evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
A Sunday service on Christmas Day at Dubois Community Baptist Church will be held at 11 a.m. There will be lots of carol singing and fellowship. Coffee time takes place before and after the service. Services are open to everyone each week.
Happy Birthday to Jeff Ames, John Phillips, Nick Hillman, Carolyn Henman, Shannon Costelo, Destinee Costello and Kailey Lewis; Dec. 15 – Timena Schneider, Ashlee Middleton, Callie Kidd, Jayden Jesus Cisneres, Kristi Barg and Arturo Cisnero; Dec. 16 – Jason Vesser, Justin Mennear, Celeste Mendoza, Jennifer Derryberry, Lisa White, Hermilia Hernandez, Joshua Perez, Trish Petersen and Jim Kilgore Hagenbarth; Dec. 17 – Jordyn Hurst, Branda Paredes, Dale Gust, Brandi Stone Garner, Kayla Stadtman and Kristine Russell; Dec. 18 – Johan Trejo and Annabelle Orum; Dec. 19 – Sergio Maldonado, Ryan Holden, Hernan R. Perez, Jr., Jesse Maldonado, Hayley Holden and Amber Lee Wright; Dec. 20 – Rigoberto Hernandez, Jamie Lopez, Pat Stewart, Marie Webster, Sedar Beckman, Domingo Perez, Shannon King, Benson West and Karen Frederiksen Simon.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Dec. 15 to Laurie and Kevin Small; Dec. 19 – Collette and Jason Eddins; Dec. 20 – Tanya and Phil Blunck.
Time to go outside and see about clearing away some of the snow! Stay warm and dry as possible these snowy days. Remember to slow down as you drive.
