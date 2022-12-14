Lindy Ross Elementary to hold annual Christmas musical

Clark County Bobcat high school boys basketball player #44 Kooper Mickelsen shooting a basket on Dec. 3.

 DANETTE FREDERICKSON / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — After some foggy days, the sky cleared enough to reveal a full moon that was visible in Dubois on Dec. 7. The moon stayed bright all night and lit up the snow that has accumulated outside.


