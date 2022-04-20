Lindy Ross principal obtains greenhouse for elementary school

DUBOIS — Snow and cold temperatures came around again. The precipitation is needed. Yet many folks are ready to get outside to work on their gardens. Some people have gardens indoors. At Clark County Junior/Senior High School there is such a place. The school has a greenhouse. Teacher Lorri Clark has worked with junior high students in planting various fruits, vegetables and flowers there. On April 14 Laurie Poole of Menan visited the greenhouse at the school in Dubois. She taught students how to transplant and other useful tips for gardening.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary Principal Shantelle Oliphant ordered a greenhouse to set up at that school. It will be 7 feet by 14 feet and just big enough to give students in the grade school an opportunity to learn about gardening.
•
Students at the high school building had an Easter egg hunt outside on April 14. The students had fun finding colorful eggs in the snow. Superintendent Eileen Holden prepared the eggs and some special prizes.
•
Four CHS students went with teacher Kirk Summers to Idaho Falls for the Construction Combine event that is sponsored by the US National Guard and College of Eastern Idaho. Anthony Raya, Ashley Resendiz, Jaime Perez and Caden Irick spent two days, April 13 and 14, there. They learned from professional construction workers how to do a lot of tasks and had opportunities to get hands on experience in the building process. They built sheds which were adorned with an American flag and given to US Veterans. Summers said this was the second year he has taken a group to the valuable activity. He also said he believes it’s a great way for students to learn about trade industries and to give back to their communities by building the storage sheds to donate.
•
Caden Irick, a senior at CHS, plans to attend the Rocky Mountain Welding Shootout at Idaho State University on April 21.
•
Employees of the month for Clark County schools were acknowledged at the April 14 board of trustees meeting. Lindy Ross Elementary selected school bus supervisor and driver Connie Barg. She was very surprised by the award and said that the past two years have been “the funnest time I’ve ever had driving bus.” For the junior/senior high school Lorri Clark was honored.
•
Students of the month at the junior/senior high school for March have been named. In the high school those honorees are Scottlynn Tavenner and Hunter Stevens. The junior high students of the month are Lupita Sanchez and Benjamin Stewart.
•
At the state Future Farmers of America (FFA) conference in Twin Falls, the Clark County Chapter placed 41 out of 99 teams in the Career Development Education livestock evaluation. Lexi Irick placed 88 in 300 students in the individual competition. While at the conference the local FFA students participated in a service project. They filled Easter eggs for the Filer Easter Egg Hunt. They also had a tour of the new fire department in Filer. Advisor Cheyenne Jensen said that May 5 will be the annual installation of officers and membership banquet.
•
CHS Bobcat Track meets were cancelled last week due to weather.
•
Clark County School Superintendent Eileen Holden will attend the Idaho Law Conference for Education in Boise on April 24 and 25.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary students will be busy in May. They have a trip to the public library planned for May 11. On May 12 they look forward to celebrating Arbor Day at Green Canyon.
•
Cade May, son of Darrin and Treva May of Spencer, will be a first–time dad in May. His wife Kelley is due to deliver a girl next month. A baby shower in her honor was held in Rigby on April 18 by family. Cade and Kelley live in Boise.
•
Shellie Summers of Dubois and her son Zane both have been accepted into the nursing program at College of Eastern Idaho. Zane will pursue a Registered Nursing (RN) degree. Shellie will also get an RN and then a bachelor’s degree.
•
Shaylee Henman of Rexburg visited her grandma LaPreal Henman in Dubois last week. She stayed two night with LaPreal.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois enjoyed a trip to Dillon with her son Dave Stoddard in his semi–truck on April 11. The two made the required delivery and then visited relatives. Bonnie’s nephew Todd Stoddard drove them to the Big Hole where they went to see the new ranch belonging to another nephew Seth and his wife Pam. Their place is 50 miles outside of Dillon. Todd and Seth are the sons of Spence and Delores Stoddard. Bonnie had a good time at the Dubois Easter Egg Hunt with grandson Ryan Stoddard and great granddaughter Artemys.
•
A Celebration of Life for John Toler will be held at the Dubois Community Building on April 23 at 1pm.
•
The Dubois Lions Club Patriotism essay contest winners will be celebrate on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dubois Lions Hall. Winners of the contest will receive their awards that night. They also will read their essays at the gathering. Parents, grandparents and other family members are invited to attend.
