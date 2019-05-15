CLARK COUNTY—It’s now the middle of May. We’ve had rain and hailstorms as well as some sunny days. Now it is more enjoyable spending time outdoors.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary students, teachers, staff, and some community members met at Waring Park for Arbor Day on May 9. City leaders Amanda Baker and Joel Billman were on hand to greet those gathered. A representative from the City of Ammon brought a flag from the Arbor Day Foundation. It is a flag to name Dubois as a Tree City. Dubois has had that status for seventeen years. Music teacher Michelle Stewart played a mini guitar. She accompanied the school students as they sang “Plant a Tree” and other songs before helping plant a tree at the park. City workers Ace Hensley and Derrel Dickson had the tree ready for planting. Students took turns shoveling dirt into the hole with the new tree. There was some hail and rain during the afternoon event, but it did not douse the excitement of planting a new tree. The City of Dubois provided treats for all in attendance.
•
Members of the Clark County school bands had a trip to Utah on May 10 and 11. There was a band competition in Farmington, Utah on May 11. Along with taking part in the music competition, they got to visit an aquarium and Lagoon.
•
The CCHS Bobcat track team has had a good season. At the district track meet, Gabriela Hernandez and Emanuel Hernandez both qualified for the state meet in Boise on May 17 and 18. The boys 4 x 100 relay team, made up of Brian Murdock, Oscar Mendoza, Emanuel Hernandez, and Aldo Acosta, won a silver. Brian Murdock was fourth in long jump. Emmanuel Marcial was seventh in the 100 meter run and eighth in the 200 meter. Good going Bobcats and may you do great at state!
•
Rodeo continues and the team was at the Arco rodeo last weekend and will be in Challis on Friday and Saturday.
•
The Maker Fair at CCHS was a great time for the community to come together and see what is being done locally by creative people. A play entitled “Character Matters Too” was presented by members of the 21st CCLC Beyond-the-Bell Drama Club. It was a great show and the gathering was a wonderful time for all ages.
•
Honor Roll recipients for the third quarter at Clark County junior and senior high school include High Honor students: Alexa Baron, Emmaless Steward, Jeida Baron, Ameyalli Pax, Amelia Bateman, Aidee Arriaga, Shaylee Henman,Marisol Perez, Brian Murdock, Samanth Arriaga, Andrea Acosta, Ellee Shifflett, Scottlynn Tavenner, Joni Grover, Jaqueline Ruiz, and Ivy Shifflett. Congrats to these scholars.
•
New student body officers have been elected and announced for CCHS. Joni Grover is the Student Body President. Gabriela Hernandez is the Vice President. Ivy Shifflett is the Student Body Secretary. Ellee Shifflett is the Student Body Treasurer. And Emmanuel Marcial will serve as the Student Body Activity Manager. The new student council is organizing an end of the year barbecue.
•
Play Day took place at Lindy Ross Elementary May 14. Before the outdoor events, there was an assembly for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Students were awarded for behaviors such as no tardies, perfect attendance, and honor roll grades. It was a big day for the school district as that evening was the band and choir spring concert.
•
Fourth grade teacher Lorri Clark has her students select a class pet each year. The students learn to write a persuasive essay. They are given specific pets to choose from and write about. The pets to choose from were a guinea pig, a bearded dragon, and a box turtle. Essays are written to not only improve their writing skills, but to also to use their public speaking, collaborative, and creative skills. There is a school assembly for deciding the final pet. At the assembly, each group gives their persuasive presentation in order to garner votes for their pet. At the end of the campaign, the guinea pig won. The class now has Snowball and Leo to care for.
•
Today is the DARE (Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education) graduation at 12:30.
•
Awards assemblies for the junior and senior high schools will take place on May 20. The junior high awards will be at 9 a.m., the high school awards at 10 a.m. Graduation is at 7 p.m. that evening in the high school gymnasium. Elementary school awards assembly is planned for May 21 at 8:30 a.m.
•
Jump Start Sports Academy is planned for summer basketball in June, July, and August. It offers classes for children aged six to fourteen. To obtain more information and/or to sign up, call or text 208.243.7079.
•
The Ladies Aid at the Dubois Community Baptist Church is hosting the annual Senior Tea this evening. This event has been held for many decades. It was originally a hat and glove tea for graduating senior girls, their mothers, and other female guests. The Senior Tea now is held for all the high school graduates and their guests. Class of 1980 valedictorian Michele (Frederiksen) Stefanic is the featured speaker for this year’s tea. She lives in Boise and works for the University of Idaho. After the program including Ms. Stefanic’s speech, a presentation of each graduate, and special music, there will be light refreshments.
•
Cowboy Church will take place in Dubois on May 19. Contact Conni Owen or Lisa Ward for time and place.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will have their seminary graduation on May 19. It will be held at the Terreton stake center.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois recently visited her daughter Vicki (Wade) Beckman and family in the Roberts area. Bonnie’s granddaughter, Devori Spangler of Friend, Nebraska came home for a visit because her brother Sedar and his wife Danna Beckman became parents. Sedar and Danna have a new daughter. Bonnie was glad to see her grandchildren for a little while.
•
Sandy McClure of Spencer went to American Fork, Utah to help her sister-in-law Betty Tarran celebrate her 80th birthday. Betty’s family hosted a party for her.
•
The Dubois Lions Club essay contest winners will be announced soon. Those who wrote the winning essays have read them to the club.
•
Clark County Centennial t-shirts are now available for purchase. They are available at The Jefferson Star office, from Dubois Lions Club Members or from Ike’s 66 in Dubois. Collector’s mugs and other memorabilia will be available soon.
•
Brenda Laird, Clark County Public Librarian said, “As we approach graduation time, it makes you reflect on what little hints of inspiration can do for you.” With that in mind, the featured book of the week is “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff for Teens” by Richard Carlson, PhD.
•
Happy Birthday today to Kenneth Russel, Ramiro Hernandez, Florian Wernette, and Stephanie Eddins; May 16– Taeya May, Artemys Belle Stoddard, Jaylyn Guadalupe Trejo, David Burns, Jr., and Matt Zweifel; May 17 – Jeff Burns; May 18 – Aaron Hinckley, Mandy Baker, and Jhett Wood; May 19 – Charlie Stadtman, Tony Black, Taylor Billman, John Danks, Jacquelyn Manning, Adriene Cox; May 20 – Oliver Egan, Matt Goldsmith, and Bessie Phillips; May 21 – Cristina Marinez, Maryn Grover, Jaylee Morton, Vaylee Morton, Ashley Crezee, Victor F. Arriaga, Whitney Tomlinson Ricks.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Greg and Annette Egan on May 16; May 19 – Colby and Shelbi Ward and Curtis and Ronda Kadel. May 21 – Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; Salomon and Maria Martinez; Huberto Gutierrez and Guadalupe Caldera.