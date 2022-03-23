CLARK COUNTY — Warmer temperatures are underway. Most of us do not want the snow to melt too fast off the mountains. The dry conditions are not conducive to farming in our area. We hope for rain this time of year.
Come rain or shine, the Clark County Bobcat Track Team is working hard to compete in track meets. The first one on their schedule is at West Jefferson on April 1.
Clark County School District students are on spring break this week. Spring Zing took place last week in the junior/senior high school building. Each day included a theme with a fun dress code. On Monday it was “anything but backpacks” when students brought baby strollers and other items in which to carry their books. Tuesday was class color day. Wednesday was “tacky tourist” day with a variety of vacation clothing. Finally, Thursday was St. Patrick’s Day with folks wearing green.
On March 14 students at Lindy Ross Elementary celebrated their 100th day at school. They dressed up as old people for the day.
Holden and Hunter Stevens of Dubois headed to Santan Valley, AZ along with cousins Ryker and Sam Serrano of Rigby. They are enjoying their spring break with Grandma Maureen Holden.
Kirk Summers of Dubois is on a spring break in Charleston, SC with his son KC. KC Summers is a Boatswains Mate in the US Navy. The two guys have been golfing, eating and visiting Kirk’s old stomping grounds. Kirk served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Charleston.
Friends of Danette Frederiksen from Pocatello and Idaho Falls drove to Dubois on March 13. A celebration of St. Patrick’s Day ensued with the help of Valeri Steigerwald. The group, including Jamie Ramsayer, Karen Smith and Ruth Waldal of Pocatello and Roberta Lefler of Idaho Falls, had Reuben sandwiches and an Irish potato dish called colcannon.
Stephanie and Boyd Eddins were the Sunday March 13 speakers at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church is planning a sunrise service and Easter Breakfast for April 17.
Dubois Lions Club members are preparing for their annual Easter egg hunt. It takes place at Waring City Park on April 16.
A transformation of the former Legion Café in Dubois is well underway. Lyle Holden, Darrin May and Trey Furniss have built cabinets and other display space. It will be used by the High Plains Propane cooperative for a show case of units available.
A Chicas Craft Conclave is set for March 27 at the Chicas community gathering room. It is for ladies 21 and above. Please contact Valeri Steigerwald or Danette Frederiksen to reserve your space to make an Easter craft while enjoying food and drinks.
Get ready for a 5k race in our town! The Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative Spring Celebration is set for June 11. It will feature lots of games, music, food and as mentioned, a 5k race. Check at their Dubois office for more details.
Happy Birthday today to Kathy Stone, John Doherty, Jen Quick-Barg, Hayden Billman, Brinkley Billman, Kenia May, Shawna Williams, Devori Beckman-Spangler and Denver Baker; March 24 – Kelly Phillips, Kory Beattie, Stockton Cross, Colson Peck, Kamila Anaya, Colter Milner, Priscyla Perez, Andy Kellom and Rob Laird; March 25 – Irma Lopez and LaPreal Henman; March 26 – Jaqueline Gonzales, Janeth Chavira, Kayla Jorgensen DeCoria, Raelyn Jorgensen Wilding, Kysen James, Sherdon Woodie, Chase Bell, JoAnna Abbott, and Nathaneal Baker; March 27 – Ammon Gardner, Justin Berg, Shelly Ferris, JayTee Tarpley, Kylie Black Smith, Rebeca Kadel and Courtney Lowder, March 28 – Casey Smith, Ray Olsen and Ivy Jo Shifflett; March 29 – Katie Cross Wilson, Gabe Smith, Lane Grover, Jake Christenson, Lyle Holyoak, Victor Arteaga, and Juan Lopez.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on March 24 to Grant and Lacey Cox; Steven and Rachel Tweedie; March 25 – Ron and Sheri Schlader; March 26 – Austin and Monica Farr; Paul and Camille Messick.
Enjoy the remaining days of March. Let me know of news you’d like to share here. Thanks for your continued support.