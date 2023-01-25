Lions celebrate "Jubilee" during Mid-Winter Convention

Pictured above are Lions 39E District Governors. From left to right: Sue Kenny, District Governor Elect of Rigby, Lisa Ward elected 2nd DG of Dubois, present District Governor Cliff Hart of American Falls, Lisa Allen 1st District Governor of Chubbuck.

 BONNIE STODDARD / Special to the Jefferson Star

Lions 39E District Governor Cliff Hart of American Falls staged the annual Lions District Mid-Winter Convention Jan. 13-14, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Holiday Inn in commemoration of “Lions Jubilee — Celebrating Years of Service” and to Roar into Action for the new year 2023.

Lions International guest was Deb Weaverling, International Director of Basehor, Kansas, along with her husband, Ron.


