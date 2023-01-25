Lions celebrate "Jubilee" during Mid-Winter Convention

Pictured above are Lions 39E District Governors. From left to right: Sue Kenny, District Governor Elect of Rigby, Lisa Ward elected 2nd DG of Dubois, present District Governor Cliff Hart of American Falls, Lisa Allen 1st District Governor of Chubbuck.
Lions 39E District Governor Cliff Hart of American Falls staged the annual Lions District Mid-Winter Convention Jan. 13-14, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Holiday Inn in commemoration of “Lions Jubilee — Celebrating Years of Service” and to Roar into Action for the new year 2023.
Lions International guest was Deb Weaverling, International Director of Basehor, Kansas, along with her husband, Ron.
Lion’s District 39E’s Oldest Club, Malad, will celebrate their 100 Year Charter Night April 27th, which will be followed by the Multiple Lions District of 39E & 39W Sun Valley Convention, April 28th & 29th.
Other area clubs celebrating years of service include Rigby, 94 years, St. Anthony, 84 years, Dubois 75 years, West Jefferson 66 years, Roberts 64 years, Hamer 40 years.
Following the Saturday evening banquet Lisa Ward of Dubois was elected incoming 2nd District Governor, who will follow District Governor Elect, Sue Kenny of Rigby, and 1st DG Lisa Allen of Chubbuck.
Other recognitions included two outstanding District Lion’s Service Awards presented by DG Cliff Hart to Lion Paul Kenney of Rigby, and Lion Allen May, Dubois, and the Hamer Lions Club Award, accepted by Wendy Bloom.
Elise Doschades, Dubois Lion, held the winning raffle tickets of the Flight of the Tetons, and the 52-card cash draw. Dubois Lions oversaw convention table and overall decorations chaired by Lisa Ward, with Vice District Governors Sue Kenney and Lisa Allen chairing Friday night activities.
Dist. Gov. Hart and Lion Jerry Mastel planned a Yellowstone trip Jan. 15 and 16 to share our local tourist sites with the Convention’s International visitors which was joined by several the Multiple District Lions members. PID Lion Floyd Miller directed additional sights of Mountain Goats near the former Hegdon Lake Earthquake site enroute to West Yellowstone. Overnight accommodations were hosted by Bonnie Stoddard at the Worldmark Hotel, Yellowstone snow coaches were arranged by Gov. Hart, with all enjoying a beautiful trip into Old Faithful on Monday
