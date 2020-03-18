CLARK COUNTY — It is nearly the first official day of spring. The past week we have survived a spring forward time change, Friday the 13th, National Pi (3.14…) Day and St. Patrick’s Day. March is a busy month all the way around.
•
Students at Lindy Ross Elementary learned about National Pi (3.14…) Day and celebrated two days early. They learned about the ration of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and enjoyed eating pie.
•
The American Red Cross blood drive Gaby Hernandez hosted as part of her senior project was held March 10. Hernandez reported that there were twenty-three participants. Many were first time donors at Clark County High School.
•
Brian Murdock, Joni Grover and Gaby Hernandez all took part in the Senior Showcase basketball games for Idaho high school divisions 1A, 2A and 3A schools at Bonneville High School March 11.
•
Spring break for School District #161 is scheduled to begin March 23. Currently, no decision has been made to cancel school classes before that date.
•
Clark County Sheriff Bart May presented Deputy Richard Lundberg his State of Idaho Basic Peace Officer Certificate March 9 during the county commissioners meeting. Deputy Lundberg’s wife Melissa was there for the presentation.
•
Water District 31 board of directors and members (including Clark and Jefferson counties) held their annual meeting March 11 in Dubois. Chairman Dallas Furness was elected to lead for another year.
•
Watermaster Greg Shenton was elected for another year. His deputy watermaster is Brett Murdock. Laurie Small will remain as the board secretary. The meeting also included a report from the Idaho Department of Water Resources Jared Adamson.
•
Brenda Laird, Director of the Clark County Public Library, announced that the children’s section remodel is complete. A reading group meets most Wednesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The group is reading through a compilation book by Studs Terkel entitled “WORKING.”
•
A surprise baby shower for Robby and Brandy Stone-Garner took place at the Ike’s 66 store March 12 in Dubois. It was well attended by local friends, Brandy’s dad, Troy Stone, her grandmother from Lima, Mont., Linda Cochran and Robby’s mom from Terreton, Tina Garner. A baby girl is due to arrive May 1.
•
Dave and Sandy Hart of Kilgore notoriety went to Pocatello March 12 to attend the retirement ceremony of son Michael D. Hart. Deputy Hart has worked for the Bannock County Sheriff’s department for twenty-four and a half years. The celebration was held at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
•
Jim Farley of Dubois had a surprise visit recently from his son James, a respiratory therapist, and grandson Christopher. James and Chistopher drove from Ketchum to help their dad/grandpa shovel snow off the roofs of his house and outbuildings. Farley said he was pleasantly surprised to see them.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois went to the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall March 13. She attended the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony. Her grandson, Sedar Beckman of Idaho Falls, was one of four inductees for the 2020 Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award. The late Ed Duren was an extension agent with the University of Idaho. One of his first ag extension agent jobs was in Dubois. He and his family ended up in Soda Springs, Idaho for many years. When he passed on, his wife Marjean and children set up the Memorial Award in his memory. Bonnie is an inducted member of the group and she was very happy to see her grandson inducted into the same hall of fame.
•
The Dubois Lions Club is getting ready for their annual Easter egg hunt April 11. It will begin with a community breakfast at the Dubois Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The hunt will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Contact Lions Club president Lisa Ward or member Elise Doschades for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – AnaLaura Hernandez, David Milner, Tina Mortensen, Sheri Schlader and Ashley Anhder; March 19 – Tom Collie Monroe and Amber Weaver; March 20 – Olga Santana Medina, Manuel Hernandez, Jesse Williams and Mathew Billman; March 21 – Sander Grover, Maria Mendoza, Harold Wilson, Connor Grover and John Maher; March 22 – Kim Zweifel- Milloway, Jeremy King, Tim Mullikin, Kris Fenn, Tammy Rogers and Exequiel Pelayo; March 23 – Hayden Billman, Brikley Billman, Kenia May, Shawna Williams, Devori Beckman Spangler, Denver Baker, John Doherty, Jen Quick-Barg and Kathy Painter Stone; March 24 – Colson Peck, Kamila Anaya, Colter Milner, Priscyla Perez, Andy Kellom, Rob Laird, Kory Beattie and Kelly Phillips.
•
Happy Wedding Anniversary to: today – Cory and Raylene Olsen-Foster; March 22 – Dillon and Hayley Holden-Tew; March 24 – Grant and Lacey May-Cox; Steven and Rachel Tweedie.
•
Happy Spring! Let’s all stay well and enjoy the southeastern Idaho fresh air. Please do continue to contact me with your tidbits of news.