CLARK COUNTY — Haying season has begun and alfalfa and other grasses are being cut and baled. The Cottonwood trees have finished blooming. Now is the time to look at the hills around Kilgore to see if the freezing weather has finished. It looks safe to plant in the ground, at least in Dubois.
The Monteview area has been lush with hay to cut. Bill Stoddart was swathing hay last week. For a couple of days there were thunderstorms that including a bit of rain, but that did not thwart the farmers and ranchers as they put up their hay. Lacey and Rob Stoddart have a greenhouse between Monteview and the Salmon highway with hearty plants.
Donna Thomas of Dubois was visited by Boyd and Lynda (Laird) Brown. They came from Moscow, Idaho where they live to visit a grandson in Idaho Falls. So, they made a stop in Dubois to see family and friends.
The Dubois Lions Club annual swimming lessons are going to begin soon. Contact Lisa Ward, Bonnie Stoddard or any other member to register your children.
Clark County 4-H programs are well underway. Today there is an Arts and Crafts day-long class. On Friday there will be a Tie-Dye Class. Upcoming 4-H classes in July include decorating vintage tins. This project will be a two-day event. 4-H kids will visit our local museum, Heritage Hall and work on their art project at the Clark County Public Library. Brandon Grover, graduate of Clark County High School and 4-H clubs, donated prize money for the “Vintage Tins” project. Contact Laurie Small for details and to register for classes.
Brenda Laird, Director of the Clark County Public Library, said the featured book for this week’s Summer Reading Program is “Once Upon a Time, There was You.” The book is a summer romance written by Elizabeth Berg. Although the characters are damaged by the results of divorce, they manage to re-examine their feelings to again find one another.
In spite of construction on Interstate 15, the Spencer Grill The Opal Country Café and Gift Shop are open. It is best to call to find out their hours on any given day if you have your heart set on eating at either place.
Daily Vacation Bible School (VBS) is set to begin at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. It will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8 through 12. There will be a light dinner available before the activities, Holy Bible lessons and craft projects. Everyone is welcome to stop by and take part. Contact Danette Frederiksen (208-221-5380), Treva May (208-680-4984) or Pastor Warren Cuppy (208-589-1382) to register children ages 4 to 17 or to volunteer to help.
Condolences to the family of Charles “Chuck” Wilson. He and his wife Karen lived at Lidy Hot Springs for multiple years. Then they retired from the family business there and moved to Dubois. After Chuck’s burial at the Small Cemetery, a Memorial Service and a meal will take place June 26 at the Community Center. Pastor Scotty Brown will conduct the memorial. Beaver Creek Ward Relief Society and the Baptist Ladies Aid will work together to provide food for the meal.
The Search and Rescue team meeting is at 7 p.m. tonight.
June 25 is the Idaho Food Bank free food day.
The Lions Club and Red Cross will have a blood donation drive June 25. Call Jerry Pfenniger (208-520-8666) to reserve a time to donate.
Happy Birthday today to Cole Wagoner and Rick Caudle; June 20 – Leo Mortensen, Jack Hilton, Claire Lanier, Charmagne Lamb, Ashlynn Goldsmith, Lexi Vadnais, Kelly Mortensen and Elsie Messick; June 21 – Makayla Andrews, Laura Jarvis, Jose A. Flores, Zane Stewart and Aleisha Egan; June 22 – Tyler Egan, Aldo Acosta, Jessica Andrews and Jonathan Perez; June 23 – Kelvin Puentes, Shelbi Ward, Dilan Smith (in the military), Jacobey Sperl, Kathy Furniss and Hallie Shenton; June 24 – Bobbi Nelson, Bob Morris and Tubb Tavenner; June 25 – Liam Reyes, Parker Pancheri, Bev Gilger, Braizley Ricks, Heido Jo Small Kinghorn, Jennifer Laird, Seth Clark, Pam Barrett, Brandee Tubbs, Nichole Gifford and Britni Barker.
Anniversary greetings today to Shawn and Nicole Nordstrom; June 20 – Eric and Kristy Harper; and Brian and Konnie Crezee; June 21 – Steven and Brandi Tuttle; June 22 – Cory and Leslie Cardenes; June 24 – Clint and Jen Barg.