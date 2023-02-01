Little Bobcats basketball exhibition game this week

Clark County High School Lady Bobcat basketball Senior Night on Jan. 26. Parents and families with their senior athletes: (left to right) Blake, Kenna and Ronda Dory; Rebecca, Vicente and Janeth Aguilar; Jake, Brooklynn, Lexie Randi and Kasden Irick; Lacey, Riley and Mark McClure.

 DANETTE FREDERKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Winter weather is sure to continue a bit longer as we begin February.

A group of Clark County folks hit the golf links in Nevada Jan. 18-20. The Egan family sponsors an annual golf tournament in Mesquite. The contingency from Clark County included Marty and Conni Owen, Colby Ward, Bart and Bodie May, Troy Stone, Greg and Payton Shenton with Greg’s son-in-laws Logan Schreiber and Ridge Thorne. Marty and Conni visited Medicine Lodge native Tod (Carolyn) Shenton at their winter home in Mesquite. Conni stated, “Half the valley was down there.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.