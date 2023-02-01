Little Bobcats basketball exhibition game this week

Clark County High School Lady Bobcat basketball Senior Night on Jan. 26. Parents and families with their senior athletes: (left to right) Blake, Kenna and Ronda Dory; Rebecca, Vicente and Janeth Aguilar; Jake, Brooklynn, Lexie Randi and Kasden Irick; Lacey, Riley and Mark McClure.
DANETTE FREDERKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS — Winter weather is sure to continue a bit longer as we begin February.
A group of Clark County folks hit the golf links in Nevada Jan. 18-20. The Egan family sponsors an annual golf tournament in Mesquite. The contingency from Clark County included Marty and Conni Owen, Colby Ward, Bart and Bodie May, Troy Stone, Greg and Payton Shenton with Greg’s son-in-laws Logan Schreiber and Ridge Thorne. Marty and Conni visited Medicine Lodge native Tod (Carolyn) Shenton at their winter home in Mesquite. Conni stated, “Half the valley was down there.”
Steve Gilger of Dubois celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan. 20. Eric and Valeri Steigerwald hosted a dinner party for him that day.
The Clark County Lady Bobcats basketball team had their Senior Night on Jan. 26. Parents and other family members honored four senior girl athletes. Baskets of goodies were presented to them from the school and the Bobcat Boosters. The graduating Bobcats are Rebecca Aguilar, Kenna Dory, Lexie Irick, and Riley McClure. After the pre-game presentations, the Bobcats went on to defeat Taylor’s Crossing. That win netted them a birth to district tournament which began for the Bobcats on Jan. 28 in Rockland.
Special guests at the CCHS Senior Night were the grandparents of Lexie Irick. Her maternal grandmother Roxanne Herman was there from Pocatello. Her paternal grandparents Kirk and Marylu Irick were there from Lava Hot Springs.
Little Bobcats basketball players have been learning the basics of the game on Friday mornings. They will have an exhibition scrimmage at the home game on Feb. 3. That night will also be Senior Night for the boys’ basketball team.
A team of young people representing Reclaim Idaho were in Dubois on Jan. 21. They went door-to-door to discuss upcoming legislature dealing with education vouchers. The group who canvassed the neighborhood that day included Luke Mayville, Anthony Porto, Ashley Prince and Abi Sanford.
The Clark County Community calendar will be available again this year by April. Local businesses pay for the publication so that it is free to everyone. If you have updates for the calendar and/or would like more information, please contact Danette Frederiksen.
A photo contest for the Centennial Community Cooperative (formerly known as Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative), is underway. Cooperative members are encouraged to enter high quality photos with a title, including location, in JPEG format to MLTCooperative@mudlake.us. The photos must be of the Centennial Cooperative’s service area (Clark, Jefferson, Fremont and Butte counties). One photograph per member and they must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. The winning photograph will be on the cover of the 2023 phone book and the website.
Clark County Rodeo Association’s annual Valentine’s Appreciation Dinner is set for Feb. 11 at 6:30pm. It will be held at the Dubois Community Center. The dinner is followed by a dessert auction. There will also be a silent auction. For more info contact Lana at 208-351-9319 or Jodi at 208-390-5331.
The Clark County Clerk’s office is asking for public input on adjusting the open hours at the courthouse. Currently the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a proposal to change the hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A survey is available at the Clerk’s Office. Information needs to be at their office by Feb. 10. The county commissioners will discuss the proposal at their Feb. 13 meeting. Also the Clerk’s Office reminds those who received jury questionnaire forms to return the completed forms as soon as possible.
Meetings in Dubois this month are: City of Dubois council meeting Feb. 8 at 7p.m.; Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 9 at 5:30pm.; Clark County Commissioners meeting Feb. 13 at 9a.m.
Happy Birthday to Omar Noriega, Keli Jo Schroeder and Tucker Weibell; Feb. 2 — Penny Johnston Barker, Joann Pickering, Jinny Miller and Marilyn McCormick; Feb. 3 — Bonnie Jean Stoddard, Natalia Ruiz, Hector Garcia, Cody James Hensley, Brian Dixon, Juan D. Ayala and Roy Garza, Jr. ; Feb. 4 — In memory: Jim Farley , Taylor Kellom, Jennifer Ruiz, Mark Wilson and Derrel Dickson, Jr. ; Feb. 5 — Allyn May, Koen Tomlinson and Miguel A. Garcia; Feb. 6 -Holly Eddins and Greg Hayes; Feb. 7 — Connie Shenton Melton, Barbara Kidd, Loren Paul Martinez, Tucker Farr, Mike Hickey and Marley Bass.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Feb. 3 to Dustin and Kayla DeCoria; Feb. 4 — Kent and Renae Gauchay; Feb. 6 — Biseno and Maria Balderas.
Have a fun February! Please let me know of any news you’d like to share here. Call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
