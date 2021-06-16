Little Bobcats t-ball starting in Dubois

Clark County Happenings – We have had many folks from our area make trips to northern Idaho; to Moscow specifically. Weather has been good for springtime travels.
Edna and Virgil Valantine of Dubois are proud to announce that their granddaughter Mykaela Owens (daughter of Melissa McNeil) of Twin Falls has graduated with bachelor’s degrees from University of Idaho. The Valantine couple traveled with their daughter Melissa and grandson Josh Owens to Moscow for the graduation celebration in May. Edna said that five years ago they moved Mykaela to Moscow. “You better believe it! We went back there for her graduation and to move her back to Twin,” said Edna. Mykaela will now be applying to go to veterinarian school.
The Clark County Chapter of FFA went to Moscow last week for the state FFA conference in Moscow, Idaho. Advisors Erica Perez and Cheyenne Dalling accompanied students from CCHS. Those students are Ammon Gardner, McKay Mickelsen, Kooper Mickelsen, Preslee Wilson and Ivan Perez.
Despite a very windy day in Dubois, the Clark County Cruise for the Kids took place June 5. The car show was won by John Phillips of Dubois for one of his vintage trucks. He also won the 50/50 cash drawing! The winner of the Ninja mixer was Erica Perez. A very exciting CCHS Alumni Class Challenge took place before the event. There was a heated race between graduating classes to win the title of “BEST Class at CCHS.” The trophy for that coveted prize goes to the Class of 1981. There was a close second going to the Class of 1982. Class of 1980 came in third with fourth place going to Class of 1997. Fifth place went to class of 2001. Sixth place was won by Class of 1987. Seventh place was taken by Class of 1984 and eighth place went to class of 1994. All donations go towards upgrades to the school track and other athletic department needs. Thanks to Tamara and Weston Horne along with Coach Michelle Ames for coordinating the fun fundraiser.
A surprise party was given for Dr. and Mrs. Blair Wilding on Sunday June 6 at the Dubois Community Center. It was a farewell gathering for the couple. He has served as the interim school superintendent here for the 2020-21 year. They will be going back to Colorado in July to fulfill a mission for the LDS church. Many people in our community were at the afternoon party that featured ribs cooked by Jeri and Tub Tavenner with help from Harold and Paula Wilson. Side dishes were provided by the school board and other community members. School employees were given a standing ovation at the event as were the Wildings and others who have contributed much time to making our school a great place.
Individuals or teams interested in participating in the Community Volleyball Tournament at CHS June 19 still have time to sign up. It will be held after the Rodeo Parade that day. Contact Coach Michelle Ames or Coach Joe Lewis or see the information on the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page for further details.
Little Bobcats T-Ball is taking place in Dubois. On Tuesdays and Thursdays there are practices and games now through July 1.
Ladies in Clark County are invited to a “Fiesta and Friendship” evening on June 23 beginning at 6pm. The dinner will be held at the Waring City Park in Dubois. Women of the Beaver Creek Ward of Church Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints is sponsoring the get together.
Clark County Rodeo Queen contestants competed in Dubois on Saturday June 12. Stay tuned for more information on that next week!
The Dubois Lions Club is offering swimming lessons. Classes are scheduled for July 19 -29. They will be on Monday through Thursday those two weeks at the Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls. Children Ages 3-12 are welcome. Registration by July 1 is requested. The bus for swimming lessons will pickup people at the Clark County Library each morning at 10 a.m. Stops can be made at Hamer and Sage Junction to pickup students if needed. For more information contact Lana Schwartz at 208.351.9319.
Happy Birthday to: June 16 — Cheryl Thomas, Emily Mickelsen, Maesyn Egan, Bart May, Ayla Hernandez and Raylene Olsen Foster; June 17 – Ismael Ruiz, D.J. Harris, Gary McCullough, Emily Manning, Greg Shenton, Vince Martinez, Samuel Machen and Spencer Jenkins; June 18 – Jacob Kellom Plotnick, Courtney Williams, Kayla S. Calzadias, Mike Mortensen, Daisy Espinoza, Christopher Farley, Isael Ruiz, Wade Beckman and Camille Messick; June 19 – Rick Caudle; June 20 Ashlynn Goldsmith, Claire Lanier, Jack Hilton, Lexi Vadnais, Kelly Mortensen, ElsieMessick, Leo Mortensen and Charmagne Lamb; June 21 – MaKayla Andrews, Laura Jarvis, Zane Stewart, Aleisha Egan and Jose A. Flores; June 22- Scottlynn Tavenner, Jessica Andrews, Aldo Awesome Acosta, Jonathan Ruiz-Perez and Tyler Egan.
Wedding Anniversary greetings: June 17 — Jim and Kathy Furniss; June 19 – Shawn and Nichole Nordstrom; June 20 – Eric and Kristy Harper; Brian and Konnie Crezee; June 21 – Steen and Brandi Tuttle; June 22 – Cory and Leslie Cardenas.
It is almost Rodeo Weekend in Dubois, June 19 and 20! Parade is on Saturday, June 19 with lineup at 10 a.m. (or before) and start time is 10:30 a.m. Contact Bonnie Stoddard to sign up for the parade or just show up and come along. Hope to see many of you there for our annual Roundup Parade and Rodeo!