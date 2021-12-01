MUD LAKE — The cast for The Little Mermaid play has been set. An Orientation/Parent meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m. If you have a speaking part, please bring a binder and if you’re in elementary or middle school, please bring a parent.
•
Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will have their Christmas Tree Lane today and tomorrow. Students from the elementary school will perform. Morning Kindergarten and Preschool will perform on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Afternoon Kindergarten and preschool will perform Thursday at 12:30 p.m. First grade classes will perform Thursday at 1:30 p.m., second grade classes will perform today at 2:30 p.m. Third grade classes will perform Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Fourth grade classes will perform today at 1 p.m. You can pick up your wreaths during those times and dates.
•
West Jefferson High School Girls basketball will have a game Dec. 2 at Malad at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:45 p.m. They will also have a game Dec. 4 at home with Parma at 12 p.m.
•
The Boys basketball team will have a game Dec. 2 at home with Malad at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Dec. 4 at home with Challis at 5 p.m. They will have another game Dec. 7 at Teton at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m.
•
High School Wrestling will have the North Fremont Tournament from Dec. 3-4 at North Fremont High School.
•
The Junior High Girls Basketball will have the district tournament on Dec 2 at North Fremont at North Fremont at 10 a.m. The bus will leave at 8 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 1 — Chad Buttars (in memory), Braden Larsen, Landon Larsen, and Brogan Nelson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 2 — Travis Neville, Virgil Mangum, Will Slagowski, and Wyatt Slagowski; Dec. 3 — Tate Nef; Dec. 4 — Amy Engberson, Bob Messerli, Cindi Sanders, and Evelyn Nelson, and Chase Yearsley; Dec. 5 — Roy Stoddard; Dec. 6 — Shaylyn Pancheri, Will Ricks, Cheryl Bird, Dustin Falter, Kade Dalling, Jason Dean Erickson, Gracee Kimbro, Loretta Ashcraft; Dec. 7 — Samuel Williams, Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist, and Howard Johnson; Dec. 8 — Susan Stewart.
•
Happy Wedding anniversary to: Dec.1 — Lester and LeGay Reiss; Dec. 2 — Gary and Amber Williams, Keith and Deanna Rady; Dec. 4 — Stan and Bobi Babcock; Dec. 6 — Aaron and Lyla Savage; Dec. 7 — Paul and Melissa Webster; Dec. 8 — Kevin and McKell Carpenter.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.