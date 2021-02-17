MUD LAKE — Three West Jefferson High school graduates have made the Fall Dean’s List at University of Idaho. Kaul Shupe, majoring in Psych / Communication Studies, Michelle Saldana, majoring in Animal / Vet / Food Science, and Jimi Burtenshaw, majoring in Psych / Communication studies. Jimi will graduate in May with her Bachelor’s degree.
Little Panther wrestling will be starting soon. Flyers will be sent home with school–aged children next week. Practice will begin March 1 after school. You can contact Kristin Carpenter for more information.
West Jefferson spring soccer will be starting in mid–March, or whenever the weather will allow. They will be part of the Snake River League and will play teams from Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. It will end the last week of May. You can contact Jon Reyna for more information.
West Jefferson High school panther wrestling District tournament will be at Challis on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. The bus will leave at 6:45 a.m.
Happy birthday today to Shelby Soderquist, Brian Allen, Larry Hunter Lee, Colton Cherry, Chris Erickson and Boni Lou Raymond; Feb. 18 – Mildred Sauer; Feb. 19 – Mitzi Savage, Debbie Ball and Stan Neville; Feb. 20 – Tyson Barzee and Ramona Lundholm; Feb. 21 – Ray Sauer, Ella Shuldberg, Porter Ricks, Rachel Moss, Shawna Leonard, Jeff Donoho, Brooklyn Wagoner and Alexis Hutchings; Feb. 22 – Shawna Bare, Larry Garner, Dalia Orellana, Taylor Savage, Dave Ward, Gail Webster and Kinslee Rigby; Feb. 23 – Rick Pancheri, Carol Mecham, Jordi Holdaway, Dalton Robins, Gwen Twitchell and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 – JoAnna Mays, Alli Simmons, Porter Burtenshaw, Boston Barnes, Peggy Petersen, Larry Garner and Lexie Swager.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 18 – Bryan and Julie Holdaway; Feb. 19 – Bronc and Carla Hjelm; Feb. 20 – Bruce and Rosemary Shively, Doug and Loretta Ashcraft.
