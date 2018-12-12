MENAN—The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Buliding. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan City Council will be meeting Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mnean City Building.
Ethan Livermont, son of Perry and Carol Livermont of Menan and Hannah Rasmussen, daughter of Scott and Denise Rasmussen of Weiser are getting married Dec. 15 in the Meridian Idaho Temple. A reception was held in their honor in Weiser.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story theme for this week is: Christmas. It will be held Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Dec. 12- Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuch cookie and milk; Dec. 13- Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 14- Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 17- Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 18- Ham slice, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits, apple crisp, whip topping and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Hellen Merrill; Dec. 13- Kendra Staggs, Jennifer White.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.