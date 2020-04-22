MENAN — Zach and Jessica Livermont had their first baby April 10. They had a little baby boy. His name is Waylon Perry Livermont. Grandparents are Perry and Carol Livermont, formerly of Menan and K’Lynn and Michelle Harmon of Rigby.
Annalee White, daughter of Nick and Glenda White of Menan, and Brandon Bell, son of Natalie Bell of Grant and Tony and Nedra Bell of Idaho Falls, recently married. They will have a reception at a later date.
The Jefferson School District #251 has recently chosen to stay closed until the end of the school year. They will continue with online learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast every day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
The Menan Easter Egg Hunt is postponed until sometime in June. At this point, they have not set a date for it.
Happy Birthday to: April 24 — Ashley Reinwand; April 25 — Lorna Wheeler.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.