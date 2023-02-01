LEWISVILLE — Two of our Lewisville boys, Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, and Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, joined with other Rigby FFA (Future Farmers of America) members to attend the NWACC “Cenarrusa Day on the Hill” in Boise on Jan. 23. The Rigby chapter youth were able to attend a special luncheon and meet with their regional Idaho Senator Van Burtenshaw, Idaho State Representatives, Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss, and Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, among others. Other fellow Rigby FFA members attending included Maddie Ricks, Levi Simmons, Jade Rhodes, granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes; and Lucy Barney, granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney.

Former Lewisville residents, Eli and Salena Hickman, were blessed with a new baby girl. She was born a bit early and had to spend a few days in the NICU, but is now home and doing well, getting to know her three big brothers. Her name will be Kamiya Kae Hickman, and she tipped the scales at five pounds, five ounces, and was just over seventeen inches long.


