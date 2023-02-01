LEWISVILLE — Two of our Lewisville boys, Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, and Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, joined with other Rigby FFA (Future Farmers of America) members to attend the NWACC “Cenarrusa Day on the Hill” in Boise on Jan. 23. The Rigby chapter youth were able to attend a special luncheon and meet with their regional Idaho Senator Van Burtenshaw, Idaho State Representatives, Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss, and Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, among others. Other fellow Rigby FFA members attending included Maddie Ricks, Levi Simmons, Jade Rhodes, granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes; and Lucy Barney, granddaughter of Richard and Diana Barney.
Former Lewisville residents, Eli and Salena Hickman, were blessed with a new baby girl. She was born a bit early and had to spend a few days in the NICU, but is now home and doing well, getting to know her three big brothers. Her name will be Kamiya Kae Hickman, and she tipped the scales at five pounds, five ounces, and was just over seventeen inches long.
Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman, recently graduated from Austin Kade Academy beauty school in Idaho Falls.
The Menan Stake is having a kick–off as they begin their annual Stake Self–Reliance seminar. It will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. All adults in the stake are invited to participate.
Menan Stake’s Young Men Basketball is underway. Games are played at the Stake Center on Wednesday nights. This week, the Lewisville First Ward will play the Annis Ward at 7 p.m., and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant Second Ward at 8 p.m. Come out and cheer for your favorite team!
Leland and Lisa Smith and family traveled to Jerome to attend the Idaho 4–H Livestock Skill–a–thon 2023. Their kids, Kalli and Kash, were members of the first–place–winning junior team!
Happy Birthday to Tom Mitchell and Jake Widdison! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 2 — Lyndi Hawkes; Feb. 3 — Kyle Harker; Feb. 4 — Jacob Hively, Sybil Morris, Glenna Danielson, Michelle Mickels, and Michael Baker; Feb. 5 — Gary Madsen and Richard Kennedy; and Feb. 6 — Jolene Stoker, Greg Hayes, Blaine Palmer, and Rosalie Evans.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
