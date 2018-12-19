LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville Book Club is having their December meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Gneiting. This month, members will share some of their favorite Christmas stories. They will also be sharing some of their favorite Christmas finger foods.
Bailey Tanner celebrated her 21st birthday in style! She got to go skydiving in Las Vegas! Her mother, Mary Tanner, and aunts and uncles, Sarah and Justin Allen and Ben, Joe, Krishelle and Jared Jardine – and grandfather, John Jardine joined in the fun and jumped out of the plane as well!
For the new 2019 church schedule at Lewisville, the Lewisville First Ward will meet on Sundays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.; the Lorenzo Ward will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and the Lewisville Second Ward will meet from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Lewisville Second Ward will be the agent ward, so if you want to schedule the church building or the shelter outside, you will need to contact Gordon Ball, Executive Secretary in the Lewisville Second Ward.
Diana DaBell Webster’s grandson, Mason McWhorter, a senior at Madison High School, was chosen as First Team Offensive Wide Receiver. He is the son of Rusty and Natalie McWhorter. Randy and Debbie Olaveson’s grandson, Peyton Litton, who plays for North Fremont, was given Honorable Mention as Wide Receiver. His mother is Katie Litton.
All three wards in the Lewisville LDS Church will only be having Sacrament Meeting on Sunday, Dec. 23. There will be no other meetings held that day.
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center Christmas Firesides for this week include: Dec. 19 – Teton Skye (Acoustic Celtic Folk Group); Dec. 20 – Yvonne Allen, family and friends; Dec. 21 – Barry King and Family; Dec. 22 – Criscell Roberts and Family; Dec. 23 – Kristine and Tyson Parker (piano); Dec. 24 – Nathan Madsen (piano); and Dec. 25 – Deborah Cannon (piano). All Firesides will begin at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Free admission.
Shelby Ellsworth, daughter of David and Suanne Ellsworth, recently finished up her student teaching and and secured a job teaching third graders in Utah.
Happy Birthday today to Vanessa Telford, Alvey Beasley and Lacey Killian! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 20 – Wade Thornley, Curtis Thomas and Derrick Dickson; Dec. 21 – Hub Quade, Micaela Hernandez and Jason Staker; Dec. 22 – Ryan Holman; and Dec. 23 – Andrew Sauer.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.