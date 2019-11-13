GARFIELD — Ethan Reese, son of Todd and Julie Reese, just completed his second year of cross-country for Rigby High School. He earned his varsity letter, was named sophomore runner of the year for the boys and was an alternate at the State cross-country meet. The Rigby team took sixth place at State.
Presley Munns, daughter of Garth and Stephanie Munns, went to Salt Lake City for a season kick-off for clogging Nov. 2. Presley is on the Fab 5 Clogging Team from Pocatello.
Diane McMullin attended a cultural cuisine dinner sponsored by the Friends for Learning. The country being celebrated was Russia. Her assignment was to bring a Russian carrot salad. They ate food, drank beverages and watched a video about Russia.
Ned and Susanne Hawkins traveled to Las Vegas for the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Chase Mikkola, Preston Hawkins and Logan Hawkins also attended the show with them. The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world.
Ilene Mathews’s church children played “stump the leaders with scriptures.” The children picked an object found in the scriptures that went with it. The leaders were given four clues and they worked together to guess.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Single Adults went to the home of Norma Rounds for Family Home Evening Nov. 4. They had a lesson and later had soup, bread and dessert.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society Craft Night will be held at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Garfield LDS Church in the gymnasium. Relief Society members will be making a craft and having pie. There will also be a children’s class provided. Others are welcome to join.
Annual Skeet and Greet for Garfield LDS First Ward was held Nov. 9. The men brought guns, ammo and their significant other. They had hot chocolate and doughnuts.
Garfield LDS First Ward Young Women and Young Men collected pennies by the inch Nov. 5. They had hot chocolate and treats afterwards.
The LDS Church is launching its Light the World Initiative this holiday season on Dec. 1. Find out more at http://LightTheWorld.org.
Brigham Young University-Idaho had a free cocoa and a coat event Nov. 8 and 9. This event provided coats that were left over from the recent community coat drive to those in need. It was held on campus near the Crossroads cafeteria in the Manwaring Center.