MENAN — A blessing was held the evening of Jan. 2 for Kolter Ray Poole, son of Austin and Bridgette Poole of Rigby. Austin is the son of Rodney and Earlene Poole of Menan and Bridgette is the daughter of Bill and Barbara Blair of Rexburg. Multiple family members were in attendance including Austin’s brother Darrick and his family who have been visiting from Missouri since Christmas. Bridgette’s family from Rexburg also attended.
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the District Office.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. For those with questions, Menan City Hall hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
There’s a worldwide Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints devotionalfor all young adults at 6 p.m. Jan. 12. It will be broadcast on www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 8 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookies and milk; Jan. 9 – Game day pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 10 – Chicken strip basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 13 – Dynamite enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 14 – Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 8 – Becky Smith; Jan. 9 – Cyndy McGraw; Jan. 10 – Margaret Poole.
