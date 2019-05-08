GARFIELD—The 2019 BYU Women’s Conference was held this weekend “Sister to Sister”. Eva Smith and Donna Wilding had a great time attending the conference with some of their daughters. There was a live stream of the Conference at 9:00 a.m. on May 3rd. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Katherine Christofferson spoke at the conference.
Garfield Teacher’s Quorum had their service project on Tuesday. Deacons were challenged in class to read a talk or read about a modern prophet before their next meeting to discuss what they have learned.
The Garfield First Ward Young Women have been busy serving and learning new skills. Last month they got to spend an evening being instructed by Shon Barnes and practicing self-defense maneuvers and learning about simple ways they can keep themselves safe. One of those simple ways is just being aware of their surroundings, appearing confident, and looking around as they walk from place to place. It is never a good idea to walk around with their eyes stuck on their phones/devices, completely detached from what is going on around them.
Local 12 and 13-year-olds have also been busy serving those in our community by helping some “empty nesters” with housework and paying a visit to others. This last week they had some fun sharpening their problem-solving skills as they got to participate in an “escape room” experience their leaders set up for them. Local 14 and 15-year-olds have learned how to make homemade bread and rolls the last few weeks. They also each made their own individual mini quilt from start to finish so that they know how to make one on a larger scale at some point if they’d like to. The 15 to 18-year-olds got to play a homemade game of The Price is Right as they spent a night learning about budgeting. They were also given pretend careers and salaries and got to try to figure out how to make ends meet each month with the amount of money they were allotted. Three women in a local ward who had served missions, came and discussed the things that they learned when they were serving as missionaries. This month, all the ages met together for a lively game of “Chopped” where they were given specific ingredients that they had to use to create a dish to be judged by our 3 judges. They were split up into 4 groups of about 6 girls each and were given canned biscuits, strawberries, vanilla yogurt, and pretzels to work with. There were several other ingredients available to them as they went about preparing their creations. “We have a great group of girls and I know that they are learning to be awesome women and will be fantastic contributors in the communities where they will eventually live,” Krishele Duffin said.
Garfield First Ward will be having a Movie Night Activity for ladies 8 years and up. It will held in the Garfield Gymnasium on Thursday, May 9th at 7:00 p.m. Feel free to bring blankets and pillows to be comfy. Bring your favorite movie theater candy to share. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. It’s going to be a great time so please join us!
Rigby Track and Field Team had the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Friday April 26th. There were 32 schools that attended. It was held at the Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls. Ashley Jenson took 5th in pole vaulting and Megan Clements took 9th. Country Counsins track meet will be held Friday, May 3rd at Madison JHS and Districts will be held at Rigby High School on Thursday, May 9th and Friday, May 10th.
Kasandra Parker’s In-Step Clogging had their clogging recital at the Rigby Middle School. They had a fun time and a lot of people cheering on their cloggers!
Jessika Jenson and her boyfriend Kameron Barney from West Jordan, Utah, visited her parents Kevin and Natalie Jenson over the weekend. They went snow-machining and spent time together.
Sondi Maxfield’s daughter Lexie is busy playing softball with her team at the regional playoffs in Utah. Good luck to Lexie!