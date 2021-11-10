GARFIELD — Many people in Garfield have been enjoying the long, beautiful fall weather.
Nov. 11 is the end of the trimester in Jefferson School District 251. There will be no school for Jefferson School District 251 Nov. 12.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the church. The topic is “Budgeting 101.” The presentations will be on planning for retirement, how to reduce debt, and saving for retirement.
The Garfield 1st Ward youth decorated cakes on Nov. 2.
There will be an Area Women’s Fireside for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints scheduled for Nov. 19. Watch for more information.
The Rigby South Stake Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Stake Center. This will be a meeting for the adults in the stake. There will also be a meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. Check with your ward leaders to know which chapel to go to in order to see the meeting.
The Rigby High School Art Show was held Nov. 4. All the students’ artwork was on sale by donation and the proceeds went to help fund the art program at the school.
The local missionaries in our area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints have been helping at the “Giving Cupboard” every week. They recently assembled over 100 cleaning kits for the mobile pantry.
Youth from the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints went to the mall on Nov. 2 and played “Where’s Waldo.” They had to find their leaders in the mall. It was reported that it was a fun activity.
Joanne and Earl Hansen, from Garfield, recently took a trip to Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, and Yellowstone. They had a good time and are back home now. Their youngest son, Kyle, also went with them.
The road on 3700 E. has been getting repaired recently. They have been doing crack sealing.
There is a free Thanksgiving Dinner at the Teton House Restaurant (3563 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. It is dine in or take out. All are welcome. This is sponsored by Teton House, North Butte Classic Car Foundation and Crown of Life Church. If you have questions call Dave at 208–419–9532.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 14 – Kara Godin; Nov. 15 – Amy Yorgesen
Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Bun, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 11 – Hamburger on a Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 15 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 16 – Turkey Roast, Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Fruit, Pumpkin Cake with Orange Glaze, Milk; Nov. 17 – Chicken Fajita, Boiled Broccoli, Pinto Beans, Fruit, Milk.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.