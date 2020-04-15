MENAN — The Idaho Board of Education decided April 6 to continue the soft closure of Idaho schools. Schools will make decisions on whether to remain closed or when to reopen. The Jefferson School District #251 will be sending out information in the weeks to come.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be doing lunch and breakfast from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
•
The missionaries in our area are in need of masks to wear when they’re out in public. If you have time and resources to help with this, it would be greatly appreciated. Please contact someone in a Bishopric or Relief Society Presidency in your area.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will remain closed until the end of the school year. They have a resource available that has the best story tellers reading books aloud and has activity guides with lessons you can do after watching them read the book they’re reading. The websites www.storyonline.net.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 12 – Earlene Poole April 18 – Kim Cottle April 20 - Ethan Poole.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.