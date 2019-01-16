MENAN—The Annis Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. They will be using the Cultural Hall that evening.

The Menan 3rd Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. They will be using the Primary Room that evening.

The Menan 1st Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick. A nursery will be provided that evening.

Mark, Danielle, Max and Hunter Lindstrom of Milton, Wash., came for two weeks for Christmas to visit Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan. They played games and had a lot of fun together.

The Menan City Council talked in their meeting this month about having a grant writer, they talked about a greenspace, maintenance that needs to be done, truck and vehicle repairs, garbage contract, property tax levy and updating the city ordinances online.

The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: Jan. 16- Walking Taco, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 17- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 18- Hearty Chicken Soup, cheese-filled breadstick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 22- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Jan. 17- Colette Hammon Jan. 18- Becky Campbell Jan. 21- Julie Beck Jan. 22- Valeea Quigg.

If you have anything that you’d like to share with the Menan residents, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

