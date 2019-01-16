MENAN—The Annis Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. They will be using the Cultural Hall that evening.
•
The Menan 3rd Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. They will be using the Primary Room that evening.
•
The Menan 1st Ward Relief Society will be having an activity Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick. A nursery will be provided that evening.
•
Mark, Danielle, Max and Hunter Lindstrom of Milton, Wash., came for two weeks for Christmas to visit Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan. They played games and had a lot of fun together.
•
The Menan City Council talked in their meeting this month about having a grant writer, they talked about a greenspace, maintenance that needs to be done, truck and vehicle repairs, garbage contract, property tax levy and updating the city ordinances online.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: Jan. 16- Walking Taco, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 17- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 18- Hearty Chicken Soup, cheese-filled breadstick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 22- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 17- Colette Hammon Jan. 18- Becky Campbell Jan. 21- Julie Beck Jan. 22- Valeea Quigg.
•
If you have anything that you’d like to share with the Menan residents, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.