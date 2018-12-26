CLARK COUNTY—Winter has officially begun and the town of Dubois is busy during the day, even with the school students out for winter break. There are hay and other trucks hauling their products to and from this corner of Idaho. And folks are traveling to and fro for holiday celebrations.
•
Bonnie Stoddard, the Dubois Lions club members and other local residents have been busy getting the 2019 annual Scholarship Calendar out. It is a historical year as Clark County was signed into being on February 1, 2019. The featured photo on the calendar is of the County Commissioners and Idaho Governor signing the paperwork to put Clark County on the map. A centennial celebration for our the county will take place in June. There are two days of events in the works for then.
•
Clark County Bobcats basketball teams are taking a break for the holidays. The games with Sho-Ban which were scheduled for Dec. 20 were postponed. On Dec. 18, the Bobcat junior high boys played an exciting game against the Lima, Montana Bears. Although we lost, it was a great display of teamwork and athletic talent. The varsity team also played the Lima Bears. We won that game in a “touch and go” scoring situation. There were many 3-point shots taken and made by both teams. CCHS Bobcats again displayed their teamwork, talent, and proof of hard work in practice sessions. The junior high girls had their last game of their basketball season on Dec. 14. They had a home game against the WaterSprings Warriors. Our girls lost although they played their hearts out. Coaches Lorri Clark and Lana Schwartz are to be complimented and thanked for their dedicated work with the team.
•
The Idaho Food Bank brought apples, potatoes and other fruits and vegetables, turkeys, as well as many breads, milk products, and desserts to Dubois on Dec. 19. The “free food” day in Dubois is not only a time to get some good groceries, it is also a social time that runs smoothly with the help of volunteer Betty Kirkpatrick who signs in people and keeps track of those who show up to volunteer. She and Sharon Vadnais welcome all who would like to help there and anyone who wants food.
•
Both of the local churches were busy putting together and giving Christmas Cheer Baskets. Some folks had their baskets delivered. Other recipients of the cheer gifts received them onsite on Dec. 19 and 23. The Beaver Creek Ward and Dubois Community Baptist Church also had programs on Sunday.
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church Ladies Aid prepared Christmas Care Bags for people in Idaho Falls who live in homeless shelters. Warren Cuppy not only serves as the full-time pastor at the Dubois church, he is also one of several pastors at Providence Church in Idaho Falls. Providence church is focused on the homeless population, but is open to everyone on Sundays at 4 p.m.
•
Hamer Elementary School had their Christmas program on Dec. 17. They did not have a daytime dress rehearsal because they had practiced it many times already. Grades K-third attended the school in Hamer.
•
Clark County Schools band and choir Holiday program was on Dec. 17. Those in attendance were treated to music by the following students in the Beginning Band: Shaylee Henman, Ammon Gardner, Jackie Lopez, Daisy Espinoza, Ashley Resendiz, Aidee Arriaga, Aiden Marquez, Ameyalli Ruiz, Quincy Messick, Alexa Barron, Simon Anderson, Victor Castanon, Eric Barrientos, Nina Ellis, Daniella Castanon, Amelia Bateman, Yareidy Puentes, and Liliana Castanon; Advanced Band: Emmalee Stewart, Jeida Barron, Emma Rangel, Rebecca Aguilar, Sammi Arriaga, William Henman, Gabe Smith, Priscyla Perez, Joni Grover, Brian Murdock, Ivan Perez, and Emanuel Hernandez; and Choir: Macaela Baker, Geraldine Guitterrez, Evelyn Perez, Emmalee Stewart, Gabe Smith, Priscyla Perez, Breely Serrano, William Henman, Ameyalli Ruiz, MaKay Mickelsen, Shaylee Henman, Amelia Bateman, Aidee Arriaga, Yareidy Puentes, Eric Barrentos, Daniela Castanon, and Nina Ellis.
•
CCSD No. 161 faculty and staff, including Katy Johnson, Susan King, Greg Egan, Michelle Stewart, DeAnn Taylor, and Rosa Gomez prepared and presented the local Science Club Christmas program for students and visitors on Dec. 19.
•
Happy Birthday today to Rose Lennon and Gunner Ames; Dec. 27 – Ruth Clements, Juan Islas, Eddy Hernandez and Alejandro Hernandez; Dec. 28 – Evolette Deonate, Cindy Cano, Carlos Barrientos, Daisey Hennessy, Erin Wood, Laura Hayes, Chad Kadel, Layton Stewart and Joe Henrie; Dec. 29 – Emma Swenson, Ed Woods and Orvin Jorgensen,; Dec. 30 – Noah Hernandez, Katie Jeppson, Breanna Quinn, Lisa Shenton, Howard Trew, and Holly May; Dec. 31 – Constantino Islas and Hunter Egan.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings tomorrow to Dave and Billie Stoddard; Dec. 29 – Tim and Kristy Thomas, and Salvador and Maria Cano; Dec. 30 – Jack and Judy Hylton.