GARFIELD — Deelynn and Sarah Armstrong had their two sons, Trey and Payton, set apart the same day for missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Trey will be serving in Argentina Mexico. He left for the Missionary Training Center in Mexico Oct. 22. Payton will be doing a service mission in the Rexburg Service Area.
Diane McMullin, her granddaughter Anna Butikofer, her friend Mary Tkachyk and Mary’s grandson Knox went to the Blackfoot Preforming Arts Center to see “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told. It was improv-based so the actors took suggestions from the audience.
Norma Rounds’s great-granddaughter, Kallie Slater from Idaho Falls, left yesterday for an LDS mission to Los Angeles, Calif. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Sandy Albaugh.
Katie and Jenny Clements played on the Rigby soccer teams this season. Katie played on the varsity team and Jenny played on junior varsity. They both had their best season so far. The teams placed third at the district level.
Debra Wilde’s son J.T. Wilde went to New York on a business trip.
Heidi Turner won two tickets to a magician show from Classy 97 after answering questions about what’s happening in the news.
Eva Smith’s primary children decorated Halloween cookies and took them to people in the Garfield LDS First Ward.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson spent last week in Utah and Nevada. They vacationed at Pink Coral Sand Dunes where they went razor riding with friends and family. Then they went to St. George, Utah and Mesquite, Nev. where they rode with their daughter Jessika. On their way home they stopped in Logan, Utah to visit with their other daughter Ashley, who just got back from rock climbing in Moab, Utah.
Zach Hiatt, son of Mark and Karen Hiatt, did a warm clothes drive as part of a service project and merit badge this month. There were several drop-off locations to collect gently used and new hats, coats, gloves, boots and scarves. They were collected for the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Young Women’s Laurel class went to the Idaho Falls Temple to do baptisms for the dead. The Mia Maid class had a personal progress party and did a service project. The Beehive class went to the Rigby Middle School choir concert. The young women did these activities Oct. 22.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Young Men Deacon class carved pumpkins Oct. 22 at the Garfield LDS church.
Those attending the Garfield First Ward chili cook-off and trunk-or-treat tomorrow can bring candy and a favorite chili to share. Those with last names A–M can instead bring a dessert and those with last names N–Z can bring salad. Cars participating in the Trunk or Treat will need to park in the north parking lot. Trunk decorations are welcome.
Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food was held Oct. 26. All donations will be distributed to our local food banks to help families in need.
Brigham Young University-Idaho hosted a community-wide coat donation drive for those who needed a coat. People donated new and used coats. They were collected over the weekend Oct. 25 and 26.
There are free daytime and evening Institute classes available every week for young adults ages 18 to 30. All classes can transfer to BYU or BYU-I for regional credit. The Institute Class Locator site is ICL.churchofjesuschrist.org.