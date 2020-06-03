The University of Utah congratulates more than 7,500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
Adrian Paschall of Rigby, whose major is listed as Undeclared.
Brock Larsen of Salt Lake City, formerly of Hamer, whose major is listed as Finance BS.
Paul Muehleip of Salt Lake City, whose major is listed as Computer Science BCS.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.