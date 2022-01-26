Local youth participate in Idaho State 4-H Skill-a-thon

Jefferson County 4-H Youth Participate in Idaho State 4-H Livestock Management Skill-a-thon in Jerome. Front L to R: Layla Nicholes, Kimber Smith, Jaylie Hickman, Lexi Kinghorn, Boni Raymond, Henry Raymond, and Kash Smith. Back L to R: Kayci Kinghorn, Halle Nicholes, Kalli Smith, Kayda Hickman, Eryn Harris, Kayley Harris, and Kendyl McNeil.
LEWISVILLE — Fourteen area 4–H youth participated in the Idaho State 4–H Livestock Management Skill–a–thon, which was held at the Jerome fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 22. The kids learned about general livestock, including goats, sheep, beef, and swine. Some of the categories they learned about included hay and wool judging, retail meat cut identification, general livestock knowledge. breed identification, keeping or culling goats, livestock supplies, and which bulls and heifers to keep based on production. Teams were then judged on their knowledge. All southern Idaho counties were represented in the competition. Our Jefferson County group fielded one senior team and two junior teams, along with a few junior novices, and they did very well. The Jefferson County kids’ leader is Amanda Hickman.
Our Lewisville youth included Kalli, Kash, and Kimber Smith, children of Leland and Lisa Smith.
The Lewisville community is saddened at the passing of former Lewisville resident, Inga Lindstrom DaBell, 101, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22. Inga was born and raised in Lewisville, the sister of Virgil Lindstrom, who passed away just last year. She settled in Grant when she got married and has lived there ever since. Funeral services are pending. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Our deepest sympathies to her family.
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men and Young Women are going cross country skiing at Harriman Park on Friday, Jan. 28. Meet at the church parking lot at 9:00 a.m.
Congratulations to newlyweds, Terry and Tonia Stone Smith, who were married in the Twin Falls Temple on Saturday, Jan. 22. Terry’s children, Leland and Lisa Smith and Trinette Southway attended the ceremony. A reception was held at the church afterward. Tonia hails from Heyburn, Idaho. Following a honeymoon to Mexico, they will make their home in Heyburn.
The Lewisville First Ward is holding a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch at noon. Please bring something to share.
Happy Birthday this week to: Jan. 27 – Allie Arnel, Karen Bemis and Barbara Blair; Jan. 28 – Justin Clark; Jan. 29 – Lynne Williamson, Kylie Glunt and Danyel Hayes; Jan. 30 – Colton Selman; Jan. 31 – Kaisen Yoshida, Mary Ferreter, Dakota Hollist, and Kingston Korth; Feb. 1 – Tom Mitchell and Jake Widdison.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.