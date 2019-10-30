Locals featured in television program

CLARK COUNTY — Halloween is coming and the remainder of this year is creeping away. Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 3. That is when we “fall back” an hour. Daylight hours will shorten and before long winter will set in.
Hunting season continues in the area. Treva May of Spencer hosted her brother-in-law Jimmy Stevens from Vancouver, Wash. while he hunted for elk and then deer. He was successful in both hunts.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois attended the wedding of her grandson, Dirk Tavenner. He married Courtney Zebaker at the Bethel Baptist Church in Rigby. Grace and Charles McClaskey of Wilder, Idaho, and their daughter Tammy stayed with Betty in Dubois. Grace is Betty’s sister. Julie Vaughan, Betty’s daughter, of Yerington, Nev. also stayed with Betty.
Conni and Marty Owen of Dubois have done some traveling recently. They drove to Boise one weekend where they visited the Milt Sparks Holster company. Conni’s cousin, Leslie Frederiksen Harvey and her husband Nick own that company. In Boise they also got to visit with Sheri Anderson, another cousin of Conni’s. Their next trip was to Coeur d’Alene, where they attended the Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicator’s conference.
Butch and Kevin Small of Medicine Lodge are featured in a television program on the RFD-TV cowboy channel. “There’s nothing small about the Smalls” aired Oct. 27. The brothers still live on the family ranch.
Lana and Tyson Schwartz and family of Dubois went to Moscow, Idaho for the University of Idaho homecoming activities the weekend of Oct. 18. There they got to visit Tyson’s parents as well as attend the UI vs. Idaho State University football game. Lana said, “The Vandals won! They were the only Idaho team to win that day. It was a great day for the Vandals!”
The Clark County High School Bobcats and Water Springs Warriors, a conjoined team known as the Warcats, beat the North Gem Cowboys by a score of 30–14 Oct. 11 on the Cowboy’s field. Then they celebrated a victory over the Sho-Ban Chiefs with a score of 74–8 In the Oct. 18 homecoming game in Dubois. It was also Senior Night. Before the game, the senior football athletes and their parents were honored. Those student athletes are Aldo Acosta, Seth Clark, Brian Murdock and Bubba Summers. After the game, Homecoming Royalty was crowned. Seniors Joni Grover and Bubba Summers were queen and king. Junior princess and prince were Ivy Shifflett and Manny Hernandez. Sophomore duchess and duke were Elle Shifflett and Javier Trejo. Freshmen countess and count were Rebecca Aguilar and Landon Grover. After those festivities the community chili and soup feed was well-attended.
Bobcat volleyball has ended for another season. The team played hard during their district tournament games in Blackfoot.
Junior high volleyball team members are currently selling Royal Theater Discount Cards. They feature discounts at many area businesses. Contact Coach Michelle Ames for more information.
Red Ribbon Week is being observed in Clark County schools this week. It is a national campaign for alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention.
The courtroom in the Clark County courthouse has undergone a facelift and now has new chairs. There is also a beautiful new metal Idaho state seal hanging on the wall. Now it is ready for the upcoming election day Nov. 5.
Condolences to the family of Keith Stewart, a longtime Dubois resident. He died at the home of his daughter Tammy. His funeral was held Oct. 25 at the Beaver Creek LDS Ward in Dubois.
“Gone” is the featured book at the Clark County Public Library this week. It is a creepy dystopian science fiction saga that appeals to older teen and adult audiences. The story takes the reader to a small beach town in California where adults are disappearing. Teens are left there to survive without phones, internet, television and food. If that is not incentive to visit the library, Director Brenda Laird will also be offering spidery treats for Halloween.
A Clark County Conversation meeting with a light dinner is planned for Nov. 5 at the Dubois Community Center. It will be from 6 until 8 p.m. An ad for that event says, “Join the conversation! Let’s talk about the challenges and successes facing our community.” The Voice Advocacy will sponsor this event with the help of Madison Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho Community Partnership.
A Holiday Market is in the works for Nov. 23 at the Dubois Community Center. There will be food, crafts, direct sales, games and more that day. A Bunco tournament is planned to begin that day at 11 a.m. Interested vendors should contact Laurie Small at 208-374-5405.
Today at Lindy Ross Elementary is the school music department’s Roctober at 1 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Marco Hernandez, Max James Hagenbarth, Trapper Beau Kidd and Penny Ashcraft; Oct. 31 – Happy Halloween! – Manvel Gomez, Bailey Jacobson, Selina Jacobson, Isaac Schroeder, Porter Walton and Ben Pancheri; Nov. 1 – Timberlyn Billman, Cash Dalton Cox, Alexandria Calzadias, Ethan Schroeder and Bob Wilson; Nov. 2 – Ana Hernandez, Gilbert Garza, Antonia Hernandez, Sr., Travis Quayle, Don Burkman, Roger Whitmill and Josh Grover; Nov. 3 – Hilary Wheeler, Travis Jacobson, Michelle Stewart and Eugenio Hernandez; Nov. 4 – Kimberly Contreras, Mac Adkins, Sharon Henrie, Mason Owen Thomas and Travis Shenton; Nov. 5 – Election Day – Jack Weibell, Benjamin Stewart, Garth Ashcraft and Mitchell Barg.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Nov. 1 – Ben and Crystal Pancheri; Dave and Sandy Hart; Nov. 3 – Rigo and Edith Raya; Nov. 5 – Virgil and Edna Valantine; Wade and Vicki Beckman.
Have a fun, safe and happy Halloween!