MENAN — The funeral of Tonya Coleman, a longtime resident of Menan, was held June 8 at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Greater Menan Community Children’s Choir will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Menan Town Hall. Children aged 5 to 12 are invited to join this group. If you have any questions, please contact Alice Wilcox at 208-497-7253.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours will be held at 10:30 a.m. only on Wednesdays at the Menan City Park.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 12– Turkey Sandwich, potato chips, peas, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; June 13– Game Day Pizza, green salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; June 14– All-Star Hamburger, baby bakers, ketchup, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; June 17– Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; June 18– Eggo Waffles, maple syrup, pork sausage patty, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: June 13– Marie Olsen June 15– Sarah VanSteenkiste, Marjean Schaat
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.