MENAN — There will be no school at Midway Elementary School, Rigby Middle School or Rigby High School Oct. 11 due to Parent Teacher Conferences being held Oct. 9 and 10 throughout the district.
The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
A Love and Logic Class will be taught at the Jefferson Elementary School. The class started Oct. 8 and will end Nov. 12. It will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rob Close at 208-745-0758 or email him at rclose@sd251.org.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 9 – Tasty Tot Casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk. Oct. 10 – Hamburger, cheese slices, whole wheat bun, golden fries, catsup, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 14 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 15 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 11 – Brenda Artega, Oct. 12 – Brandi Thompson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan,please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.