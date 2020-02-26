MUD LAKE — The end of the trimester will end Feb. 27 and there will be no school Feb. 28 for grades K-12. The students in the ski program will be able to ski all day.

The high school Boys basketball district tournament will be at South Fremont March 5 to 7. The State tournament will be at Capitol High School.

The Junior High Boys basketball tournament will be Feb. 28 for the district tournament at North Fremont at 10 a.m. The bus will leave at 7:45 a.m.

School was canceled Feb. 21 because of extremely cold weather. The students were planning to go on a ski trip to Kelly canyon. That trip was canceled but will be rescheduled for March or the money will be refunded.

The fourth graders in Angela Horikami’s class did impromptu plays last week with costumes and hand decorated scenery. Students from other grades were invited to attend the plays.

