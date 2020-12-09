LEWISVILLE — Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, is returning home from serving in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission this week. He will speak in Sacrament Meeting at 12 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Lewisville First Ward. His brother, Logan Thornley, will also be speaking, as he is preparing to enter the mission field to serve in the New Jersey Morristown Mission.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) has cancelled their meeting for the month of December. Captain Mary Jo Holm will contact Cheryl Taylor with a link that can be watched at some point this month.
The Lewisville Book Study Group will be meeting this month. They are reading Christmas stories and will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Debbie Ellsworth's Farmhouse (Elmer Ellsworth's former home on the Lewisville Highway). Bring your favorite holiday potluck dish to share.
Bostynn McCosh, daughter of Brent and Brittney McCosh, was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints Dec. 5 at the Menan Stake Center.
Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, is preparing to serve a mission to the Washington Seattle Mission. She will speak in the Lewisville First Ward at 12 p.m. Dec. 27 and is scheduled to start her mission on Jan. 6.
Byron and Diana Webster's grandson, Caden DaBell, who is a senior at Rigby High School, was selected as High Country All–Conference Football First Team, defensive back. Others from Rigby High who were honored as First Team picks included Mackay Olaveson, Landon Johnson (named Defensive Player of the Year), Tiger Adolpho (named Offensive Player of the Year), Cole Johnson, Con Dansie, Talin Togiai, and Payten Vansteenkiste. Second Team honorees from Rigby included: Zhiek Falevai, Tragjen Larson, Damien Walker, and Brigden Craig. Honorable Mention was given to Taylor Freeman, Boyd Madsen, Mason Tolley and Logan Fredricksen.
Happy Birthday to: today – LuAnn Dixon, Eric Moore, Denice Tea and Bralter Ball! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 10 – Maria Jones and Don Horel; Dec. 11 – Phyllis Merrill and Carol Nielsen; Dec. 12 – Judie Clifford, Ethan Norman, Jordan Christensen and K.J. Shuler; Dec. 13 – Brad Barnes, Lynn Lake and Gavin Barney; Dec. 14 – Cassidy Crumley, Debbie Sievers and Hunter Telford; Dec. 15 – Allen Morris.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.