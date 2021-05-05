LEWISVILLE — Lee and Patsi Hinckley are grandparents again – they have 17 now! Their son, Elliott Hinckley, and his wife Brooke, are the proud parents of a baby girl born on her great grandmother, Edna Rock’s birthday, April 29. Her name will be Erielle Leone (after her great–grandmother, Gladys Leone Hinckley). She weighed in at eight pounds, fifteen ounces, and joins older sisters, Ellee, Emelyn, Echo, Ever, and big brother Brier. The family lives in Rifle, Colorado. Brooke’s parents are Randy and Marie Jones, from Snowflake, Arizona.
•
Congratulations also to first–time grandparents, Matt and Emmy Rosenberg. Their daughter, JosaLynn Couglan, and her husband, Brenner, were blessed with a baby boy born April 21. He weighed eight pounds, eight ounces, and measured 21 inches long. His name will be Maurice Brenner Couglan. Maurice was Brenner’s grandfather’s name; they will call him Reese. Judy Rosenberg is the proud great–grandmother (he is her third great–grandchild!).
•
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men and Young Women along with leaders canvassed the ward last week, and those who chose to participate in the annual Flag Project will have a flag placed by their house on six holidays throughout the year for a nominal fee: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, 9/11, and Veterans’ day. If you weren’t contacted and would like to be a part of this project, please contact David Murdoch or Rhett Thornley.
•
Dennis and Cheryl Taylor’s granddaughter, Lindsay Taylor, graduated from Idaho State University’s Nursing program with her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing and a minor in Psychology. She is the daughter of Kurt and Shannon Taylor, of Rigby. Their grandson–in–law, Brendon Johnson, just graduated with his Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy. He is married to Brett and Angie Lee’s daughter, Courtney.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold its closing social at noon Monday, May 10 at the Lewisville Church shelter (weather–permitting). A light lunch will be served. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, they’ll hold it in the church. After this meeting, they will be taking a break for the summer and will start up again in September.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of May. It is “Where the Wind Leads,” by Vinh Chung. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the home of Julie Gneiting.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Janeal Nield and Randy Madsen; May 6 – Orren Squires; May 7 – Abbie Murray, Joseph Bemis, Macey Anderson, Carson Rosenberg, Chase Olinquevitch and Maren Ball; May 8 – Teri Magera, Carolyn Skinner, Brayden Kerr and Kori Briggs; May 10 – Kent McCosh, Hannah Sauer, Stone Nield and Christian Olinquevitch; May 11 – Nils Lindstrom and Braxton Meyers.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.