LEWISVILLE — COVID strikes again! Due to the recent upsurge in COVID–19 cases, the City of Lewisville will not be holding the annual Easter Egg Hunt this year. They are hoping to hold a community event in the summer when things get better.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of April. They will be reading "Woman of No Importance," by Sonja Pernell. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. April 21 at Debbie Ellsworth's home.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) plans to resume this season's meetings starting in April. They will meet at 1 p.m. April 17 at the Lewisville Church. Plans are being made for the traditional closing social in May, then meetings should start up again in September.
Happy Birthday to: today – Joe Clifford, Shay Fullmer and Amanda Erickson; April 1 – Kevin Gerard and Matt Rosenberg; April 2 – Heather Edwards and Jacob Rosenberg; April 3 – Johanna Van Leuven and Tiana Miller; April 4 – Corey Raymond; April 5 – Jose Leal and Ashley Meyers; April 6 – Brandon Hennefer.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.