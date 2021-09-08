LEWISVILLE — Former Lewisville resident, Delles Bert Andrus, 85, passed away on Aug. 29. Delles was the son of the late Jesse and Rose Andrus and spent many years in Lewisville.. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Wood Funeral Home on Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.
•
Bev Bramwell reports that their grandson, Brayden Smith, son of Billy and Megan Bramwell Smith, of Boise, started MTC in preparation to serving in the Texas Houston East Mission.
•
This year, the semi-annual Menan Stake Conference will be held a little earlier than usual. They will be joined by an Area Seventy from Montana, Elder Spencer R. Griffin, and his wife, Jeanie. While both the Saturday and Sunday sessions will be available in person or online, stake members are being asked to attend in person where possible. Stake priesthood leadership and ward auxiliaries’ presidencies will meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening Adult Session for all stake members ages 18 and older will be held at 7 p.m. at the Stake Center. Sunday morning general session will be held at the Stake Center at 10 a.m. It will also be broadcast live to each ward building.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of September. They will be reading “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” by William Joyce. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Karen Anderson.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the DUP (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) is starting back up for a new season. Their first meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Lewisville Church Relief Society Room. Members are reminded to bring money so that you can pay your annual dues.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Face-to-Face for Young Adults on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Susan, will be the featured guest speakers. All Young Adults, whether single or married, are invited to participate. Prior to the event, Young Adults may submit questions on the event page on Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
Brent and Brittney McCosh report that their son, Kent McCosh, who is currently serving a mission in Baltimore, Maryland, has been given permission to finally start his visa application to go to his original mission, which was the Brazil North Recife Mission.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 9 — Chuck Knibbs, Debbie Ellsworth, Cooper Norman, and Destin Taylor; Sept. 10 — Billy Drake, Lisa Smith, and Johnny Ball; Sept. 11 — Maurita Palmer; Sept. 12 — Roseanna Ball; Sept. 13 — Doug Walker; Sept. 14 — Vicky Leal, Lindsay Summers, and Taylee Poulsen.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com. It’s Fair Time at Blackfoot! See you in the Draft Horse Barn!