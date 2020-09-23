MUD LAKE — Terreton School Lunch room will have lunches available for students doing at-home learning. Parents can call 208-663-6017 ext 117 or email Lisa Ward at wardl@wjsd.org to order a lunch. Lunches must be ordered by :00 a.m. every morning, or can be ordered Monday mornings for the entire week. The pick up spot for parents will be on the west side of the lunchroom. Pickup is only available from 10:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Sid Brown, Spencer Scott, Afton Ellis and Elizabeth Moss; Sept. 24 – Rory Pancheri, Drue Russell, Carter Shuldberg, and Riggin Vadnais; Sept. 25 – Scott Hulse, Dakota Robins, Charlene Bare, and Molly Bare; Sept. 26 – KaLee Olsen, Julie Park, Charlie Vadnais, Laurel Wood, and Lucy McNiven; Sept. 27 – Allison Moss, Kandice Stoneberg, Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon, and Toni Wagoner; Sept. 28 – Sherry Gray, James Park, Shelbie Roth, Lyle Shupe, Easton Torgerson, and Alliee Ricks; Sept. 29 – Brent Dalling, MaCray Sullivan, Patsy Stoddart, Morgan Ricks, and Laine Hansen; Sept. 30 – Dawson Bitter, J.R. Ridgeway, Mindy Hoggan, and Weston Hutchings.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 24 – Mark and Val Sawicki; Sept. 25 – Romero and Lacey Pancheri, Darren and Laurel Wood; Sept. 26 – Lynn and Janet Wood; Sept. 27 – Kirk and Kathryn Egbert; Sept. 28 – Jeff and Cindy Siddoway.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.