Rigby High School FFA students met to drive tractors to school in honor of National FFA Week Feb. 21.
The students meet at Scotty’s True Value in Rigby where they’re served breakfast before driving the tractors down Main Street.
“It’s a super great thing to see these kids grow up from junior high and through high school,” said Sean Anderson with the feed department at Scotty’s. “It’s cool to watch their growth.”
According to Anderson, Scotty’s started a scholarship for the FFA seniors last year. To apply, seniors must write a 250-word response to a writing prompt Scotty’s creates, turn it into their advisors who turn the responses over to Scotty’s. A panel then reads through the responses to choose a recipient of the $1000 scholarship.
This year’s writing prompt asks students how they will use their knowledge from FFA in the future.
Lex Godfrey, the Rigby High School FFA advisor, said he wants the community to know the amazing young people in FFA that are dedicated to making the community a better place.
“The importance of this for our students is to be able to showcase a life style and the values of leadership,” Godfrey said. “To showcase their skills is important for us.”
Audrey Godfrey, the chapter president for Rigby High FFA, said this tractor drive was the third annual. She’s participated in each tractor drive since they started in 2018.
Several members from the Rigby High FFA group shared that planning involves a lot of work and delegating to other members so everyone can get leadership experience.
“It takes a lot of time and responsible people as well as good advisors that give us the responsibility to plan it,” said Becka Finn, a committee chair for Rigby High FFA.
For International FFA week, Rigby’s chapter planned activities from a service day to FFA Emblem hunts for prizes and pancake breakfasts.
“I’ve participated all three years,” said Alex Clarke, an FFA member. “I just love to be involved with FFA.”
By the end of FFA week, Rigby High School accumulated over 1,330 hygiene kits, 120 hours of volunteer work and 42 participants in a welding competition.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson declared last week as FFA Week for Rigby and praised the programs at the middle school and high school.
“Culturally, the attention of agriculture gets pushed to the back burner and isn’t prized like sports and entertainment but it’s the backbone of civilization,” Richardson said. “We have a great opportunity to participate in the support of civilization and it’s a great way to honor our heritage.”