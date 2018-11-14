CLARK COUNTY—We are working our way to Thanksgiving Day. That day is nearly here. The year is going quickly it seems. With Daylight Saving Time in effect, days get dark sooner and the sun comes up earlier. It is a time of transitioning into the winter season.
•
Arlynn Horne of Kilgore, who works with her family at the Kilgore Store, reports that there is a little snow on the ground there. The store will be open until Dec. 9.
•
A Veteran’s Day program took place for Lindy Ross and Clark County junior/senior High School students on Nov. 12. There was also a luncheon for veterans, their families, and other community members that day at the Dubois Community Center.
•
For six weeks, students in the Clark County schools Choir Club worked on a total of eight songs. Four of the songs were for the junior high members and the other four were for the high school members. The songs are the same ones that other choir students in the District Six music district worked on. On Nov. 5, the school music students met together in Rexburg for a choir workshop. During the morning and afternoon, the groups practiced singing together. Junior high students rehearsed at the Rexburg Romance Theater and the high school students worked together at the Rexburg Tabernacle. Each group had a guest conductor. After an afternoon break, all students changed into concert dress clothes for a concert that was open to the public. CCSD music teacher Michelle Stewart felt that “It was a great opportunity for our students to meet others from our district, to learn from a professional conductor, and to experience singing in a large choir group.” Clark County students who went with their teacher Michelle Stewart to the choir workshop included Geraldine Gutierrez, Macaela Baker, Gabe Smith, Ammon Gardner, Eric Barrientos, Yareidy Puentez, Aidee Arriaga, Breeley Serrano, Daniela Castanon, Alexa Barron, Ameyalli Ruiz, Priscyla Perez, Liliana Castanon, Emmalee Stewart, Shaylee Henman, Amelia Bateman, Nina Ellis, Quincy Messick, and William Henman. After the concert, the Clark County students enjoyed a pizza dinner in Rexburg.
•
Sherry Locascio is the Clark County Junior High English, Reading, and Social Studies teacher. She is also the mayor of Mud Lake. During the month of October, she partnered those roles while taking part in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation’s Walk with a Mayor program. The requirements for the program were to take an average of 10,000 steps of walking per day. Bonus points were offered for sending in photos. Sherry asked CCSD Superintendent Paula Gordon for permission to have students in junior high classes walk with her. Paula was glad to give permission. Other teachers got their classes to walk also. At least one of Sherry’s classes per day went outside to walk during October. She said that “The kids here helped me and supported me. So, with their help, I accomplished the goal.” The reward for all the walking was $1,000. It had to go to a community or school project that promotes active movement and makes people more physically active. Sherry designated the funds to be used at Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County junior/senior high school. “I am already looking forward to it for next year,” said Sherry.
•
The junior high girls basketball team has games starting this month. The girls team is scheduled to play in Swan Valley today at 4:30 p.m. On Friday they are to play in Idaho Falls at Watersprings at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday they are scheduled to play in Leadore at 3:00 p.m. Their first home game is with Leadore on Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m. The high school boys play their first game on Nov. 29 at Taylor Crossing at 7:00 p.m. Their first home game is with North Gem on November 30 at 5:30 p.m. The junior high boys basketball team has their first scheduled game on Dec. 15 in Sheridan, Mont. When you have the opportunity, go see the Clark Bobcats in action on the basketball court.
•
In the recent election, Clark County had a 63.17% turnout. There are 410 registered voters in our county. A total of 259 of those voters exercised their right to vote.
•
On Nov. 13, the new Clark County Clerk, Judith Maldonado, was sworn in. Judy worked as the school secretary at Lindy Ross Elementary prior to becoming clerk in the county courthouse. She and Deputy Court Clerk Angie Calzadais went to Boise for training on Nov. 8 and 9. They are learning about the new iCourt system that has been implemented in Idaho.
•
DeAnn and Bret Taylor of the sheep station went to a family wedding in Texas. Their children, Jaci and Jacob also attended the wedding.
•
Darrin May, Clark County Road and Bridge Supervisor, attended IACERS (Idaho Association of County Engineers and Road Supervisors) meetings in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho earlier this week. He and his wife Treva traveled to the northern Idaho town together.
•
Conni and Marty Owen of Dubois, along with Conni’s sister Willa and her husband Rex Swim, flew to Cincinnati, Ohio and from there drove to Louisville, Ky. They attended the Breeder’s Cup horse race at Churchill Downs. In Lexington, Kentucky, they went to the Keeneland Farms horse sale where there were horses being sold for as much as a million dollars. Another highlight of their trip was visiting bourbon distilleries and a cooperage, a place where whiskey barrels are made. Conni said that most of that work is still done by hand. She said it was all “fascinating to see.”
•
John and Lisa Clements are happy to announce the birth of a grandson named Alexzander Joseph Webster. He was born on Election Day, November 6, in Rexburg. His parents are Heily and Joseph Webster. The family resides in Rexburg.
•
Mark your calendars to do some holiday shopping in Dubois on Dec. 1. The Clark County Holiday Market is that day in the Dubois Community Center. Do your shopping there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food available for purchase. Contact Laurie Small for more information and/or to be a vendor at the market. She can be reached by calling 208-374-5271.
•
The Lions Club will meet at their hall in Dubois on Thursday at 6 p.m. A county Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled for that night at 7 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday today to Refugio Garza, Cody Jacobson, and Scott King; Nov. 15 – Tabery Ward, Bethany Cairez, Margarita Garcia, Jake Doherty, Camilo Serrano, Jr., and Beatriz Martinez Lopez; Nov. 16 – Lindsay Perez, Cristian Cano, MaCoy Ward, Jessica Bettles, and Zachary Lanier; Nov. 17 – James Locascio; Nov. 18 – Chuy Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Cleona Sutton, Erin Martensen, and Kerighann Scott; Nov. 19 – Naasha Boss, Janessa Garcia, Efren Serrano, Jacobo CaBaler, and Sharon Vadnais; Nov. 20- Bowen Wyss Lang and Emma Billman.
•
Happy Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 16 to Austin & Ruth Clements; Nov. 19 – Blake & Eva Peterson; Nov. 20- Chris & Mandy Baker.
Please feel free to contact me with news items by calling or texting at 208-221-5380. Email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com