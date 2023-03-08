Many Clark County residents snowed in due to storms

DUBOIS — Area residents have extra work to do on their property during winter. Along with their regular chores, snow removal from ground surfaces and off buildings must be done. Ice that accumulates must be knocked down. The Medicine Lodge and Spencer areas were hit hard by storms this winter. The Shane Mickelsen family lives between the two places. Their house has been snowed in several times recently. Amy works for the Clark County school district and their youngest sons, twins Kooper and McKay, attend Clark County High School. They have only missed one more day than other school folks because of the snow. They’ve spent a lot of time working hard to clear snow around their place. Other families have had the same work to do as they deal with the force of nature.
Clark County native Charlie Kator, who now lives in Idaho Falls, is an avid photographer, bird and wildlife watcher. He is a retired science teacher. Charlie does a monthly raptor survey for an Audubon group. He said the data is collected by them and used by researchers. His route covers the area between Camas (north of Hamer) to the Stelzer family place in Medicine Lodge.
A rare conjunction of two planets, Venus and Jupiter, was visible from Dubois and other Clark County areas the night of March 1. The planet Venus passed Jupiter while they orbited the sun. It is known as “a nighttime kiss” since the planets came so close together. The conjunction was still taking place on March 2, yet the skies were too cloudy to see it again that night.
Allyn and Jan May of Dubois celebrated his 80th birthday by going on a Caribbean cruise. Many of their family members went along. Their cruise took them to San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas; U.S. Virgin Islands; St. Maarten; St. Lucia; Barbados; St. Kitts and Nevis. Lana said they were welcomed home by a winter storm! The Tomlinson couple was snowed in at their home in upper Medicine Lodge for three days.
New residents in Dubois are Lynda Holt and Kim Leatham. They moved from Montana to the home that was most recently Rod Clark’s. For many years it was the home of the Royce and DeAnne Holmes family.
Clark County Library Director Brenda Laird shared that there is a great elf adventure book series full of magic and some danger. “Keepers of the Lost Cities” is the series by author Shannon Messenger. It is available to check out at the library in Dubois. Our library is open Monday through Thursdays 4-6:30p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brenda said, “come in during the cold and find a good book to read!”
A Battle Ball Soccer Tournament is being held at Clark County High School. Teams are needed to take part in the fundraising event. There will be a tamale dinner with regular concession food available for purchase. It’s scheduled for March 10 beginning at 6p.m. Teams may register the night of the event. The Army National Guard is hosting the event. Proceeds go to Bobcat track and field and other athletic activities. For more info call or text Michelle Ames at (208) 576- 9670.
Little Bobcats League continues through April 22. The league is for students in grades one through four. Instruction of basketball playing basics are taught and scrimmage games are played. Contact Christie Stevens at (208) 351- 9969 for more details.
Tickets for the raffle drawing of the memorial quilt made of Mr. Jim Farley’s neckties are still available for purchase. Contact the high school office, the telephone co-op or Danette Frederiksen to get yours.
Spring break for Clark County schools will be March 27-31.
The Clark County Stockgrowers Association had their annual dinner and election in Dubois on Feb. 27. Officers and other committee members this year are Chairman – Pete McGarry; Vice Chair – Jim Hagenbarth; Secretary – Keith Bramwell; Committee members – Shane Mickelsen and George Thomas. There was a catered meal of smoked briskets and side dishes. Chairman McGarry said, “The food was really good and those who didn’t come missed a good meal!”
A reception to reveal the winner of the Centennial Community Cooperative (formerly known as Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative) 2023-24 phone book cover photo contest will be held on April 14. Location and time have yet to be determined.
The Clark County community calendar is in the works. If you have additions or changes that you would like done on the calendar, please contact Danette Frederiksen by March 10. Call or text (208) 221-5380.
Clark County School District 161 supplement school levy election is being held at the courthouse in Dubois on March 14 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Tayler William Hall, Elvira Ruiz, Allen Wilson, Tyson Dixon, Justin Manning and Jamil Sepulvedea; March 9 – Laurie Holden and Evan Williams; March 10 – Deb White, Sheri Condie and Amber Fleck; March 11 – Alexander Resendiz, Charlie Lane Grover, Jordan Williams, Clint Hillman and Lily Acosta; March 12 -Philine Wilding, Gregorio Ruiz, Johnny Maher, Joni Grover, Jake Mickelsen, Dakota Sperl, Ramiro Rodriguez, David Weibell, Jerry Stuart and Craig Handy; March 13 – Paisley Mickelsen, Mitchell Smith, Kelly Spencer King, Yaira Resendiz, Ethan Langston, Kirk Summers and Melissa Lundberg; March 14 – Byron Bobcat Sanchez, Bill Billman and Eleanor Steven Hensley.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on March 10 to Pedro and Rosa Raya-Mendoza; March 11 – Ted and Samie Laird; March 13 – Kirk and Shellie Summers and March 14 – Jeff and Michelle Ames.
Hang in there, it will soon officially be spring! Let me know of any news you’d like to share here. Call or text (208) 374-5380 or email me at 1980 danettefred@gmail.com.
