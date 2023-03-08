Many Clark County residents snowed in due to storms

Kooper Mickelsen stands by a bank of snow at the family home in lower Medicine Lodge.

 Courtesy Photo

DUBOIS — Area residents have extra work to do on their property during winter. Along with their regular chores, snow removal from ground surfaces and off buildings must be done. Ice that accumulates must be knocked down. The Medicine Lodge and Spencer areas were hit hard by storms this winter. The Shane Mickelsen family lives between the two places. Their house has been snowed in several times recently. Amy works for the Clark County school district and their youngest sons, twins Kooper and McKay, attend Clark County High School. They have only missed one more day than other school folks because of the snow. They’ve spent a lot of time working hard to clear snow around their place. Other families have had the same work to do as they deal with the force of nature.

Clark County native Charlie Kator, who now lives in Idaho Falls, is an avid photographer, bird and wildlife watcher. He is a retired science teacher. Charlie does a monthly raptor survey for an Audubon group. He said the data is collected by them and used by researchers. His route covers the area between Camas (north of Hamer) to the Stelzer family place in Medicine Lodge. 


