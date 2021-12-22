CLARK COUNTY — Frosty the Snowman is now guarding Main Street in Dubois
Activities on Main Street have been Santa’s Workshop Day on Dec. 18. Gifts were wrapped, crafts projects were created and friends gathered for a cup of Christmas cheer. Later that day a group went out caroling with the help of driver Darrin May.
The Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints hosted a pot-luck dinner on Dec. 5 followed by a devotional. That evening there was a broadcast from church leaders. The primary children made ornaments and had treats on Dec. 11. On Dec. 26 there will be 10 a.m. Sacrament meeting only.
Cheer baskets were assembled and distributed on Dec. 18 by the Dubois Community Baptist Ladies Aid.
Western Springs Cowboy Church was held at the Dubois Community Church the evening of Dec. 17. There was a pot-luck dinner before the service that was led by Pastor Scotty Brown.
Tony and Julie Perez of Idaho Falls were in Dubois visiting family on Dec. 18. She is the daughter of Allene Frederiksen. They had a family dinner together in Dubois that evening before caroling.
A Christmas program was presented at Dubois Community Baptist Church on Dec. 19. Christmas carols were sung by the congregation, special readings from the Holy Bible and other sources were read and a rendition of “Go Tell it on the Mountain” was performed by the Frederiksen sisters Allene, Danette and Valeri.
The Holiday Market in Dubois on Dec. 11 was well attended. It was a great meeting place for people from Clark County and surrounding areas. Arlynn Horne of Kilgore was there. She was happy to come down from the tiny haven of Kilgore to help her sister Meigan Gardner sell homemade items. Young ladies on the Clark County Bobcats Junior High Basketball team sold homemade food items. They earned enough money to get personalized warm up outfits.
Ronda Barg Kadel and her sister Jodi Barg Goodsell both of Boise, daughters of Ron Barg and Linda Toler, were in Dubois the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12. They got to visit family, friends and attend the Holiday Market while here.
Fresh flower arrangements were made by the floral arrangement class at Clark County High School.
Students of the Month for November for Clark County Junior High are Brooklyn Irick and Isael Ruiz. Students of the Month for the high school are Priscyla Perez and Sergio Avila.
Basketball games for the Clark Bobcat teams will resume in Jan. Junior high boys take on Leadore Jan. 7 and then Mackay on Jan. 15. The junior high school lady Bobcats play at home against Lima on Jan. 15. The high school girl and boy Bobcats have home games Jan. 4 hosting Grace Lutheran, Jan. 7 with Leadore and Jan. 13 Lima. Call the high school office to verify games and start times.
Dyxie-Rose Garner of Dubois is the proud older sister of a brother, Rebel James Garner. He was born on Dec. 13 weighing in at 5lbs 7 oz with a height of 18 inches. Parents are Brandi and Rob Garner of Dubois. Brandi’s dad, the grandpa, is Troy Stone of Dubois.
Treva Holden May of Spencer went to Idaho Falls on Dec. 11 to take part in the first annual Ladies Christmas party at the home of Taylore May Lang. Taylore and Christie Stevens were the hostesses. Treva’s sister Lisa Holden Jackson of Nampa and her daughter-in-law Kelley May of Boise were here for the event.
Jimmy and Christie Stevens of Dubois and Efren and Corrie Serrano of Idaho Falls along with their families had a special trip together. They went to Mexico for a week.
Bret and Dee Taylor of the Sheep Station traveled to Texas for the Christmas holidays.
Jeff and Michelle Ames went to Boise for an early Christmas Dec. 16 with his family Eric and Terri Shenton Ames.
Crystal Hoggan Carpenter of Arco visited in Dubois on Dec. 16. She stopped in a local shop and saw friends. She also visited her cousin Brenda Laird at the local library.
Betty Kirkpatrick is back from Las Vegas where she watched the National Finals Rodeo. Her grandson Dirk Tavenner won fourth place in the steer wrestling competition.
Condolences to Wyatt Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge whose mother Sydney Maude Olson passed away on Dec. 12.
Condolences to the family of Larry Lee who passed away on Dec. 3. He was a rancher in Hamer and Clark County.
Bonnie Stoddard reported that a former Dubois resident and schoolteacher Eileen Armitage has passed on. She was the daughter of former Clark County School Superintendent David Ross and his teacher wife Ethelinda (Lindy)Ross.
The Idaho Food Bank monthly distribution for Dubois is scheduled for Dec. 28.
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Jan. 15 at Clark County High School. Contact Andrea Acosta to schedule an appointment at 208-710-6523 or reply by message on her Facebook page.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 22 — Melissa Hernandez, Christy Fawn, Skyler Ramos, Skyler Fullmer, Rory Krwenka and Marco Acosta; Dec. 23 – Phillip Wagoner, Rugh Clements, Jakob Max Hoggan, Peggy Bowen, Stephany King, Brad Neel and Robert Smith; Dec. 24 – Bill McCormick, Landon Gardner, RJ Sperl, Adam Walker, Nancy Galentin, Breck Wheeler, Brick Taylor and Mason O’Brien; Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to Edelmira Noriega; Dec. 26 – Gunner Eric Ames; Dec. 27 – Eddy Hernandez; Dec. 28 – Daisey May Hennessy, Erin Wood, Laura Hayes, Chad Kadel, Evolette Deonate, Layton Lee Stewart and Joe Henrie.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: Dec. 22 — David and Tarri Leondarson; Dec. 23 – Lane and Rachael Grover; Exequiel and Irene Raya; Dec. 25 – Martin and Janeth Chavira- Aguilar; Dec. 27 – Dave and Billie Stoddard; Dec. 28 – Collin and Ashley Squire; Trever and Ashley Anhler.
Please stay well throughout the holiday season. Slow down as you drive. Please contact me with any news you’d like to share. Merry Christmas to all of you!