LEWISVILLE — Tragedy struck on Sept. 13, when a pick-up truck driven by David Eason Thomas Roemer, 27, of Lewisville, collided with a school bus at the corner of St. Leon Road and Tower Road in Idaho Falls, and David was killed. David was a fairly recent resident of Lewisville, having bought the former Oscar and Gwen Ellsworth home on 500 North. Funeral services were held on Sept. 25, in Georgia.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) met on Oct. 11, at the Lewisville Church. Joyce Lindstrom gave the lesson on Arizona D.U.P. markers. Their next meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 8.
Sympathies to the Foster family at the passing of long-time Lewisville resident, Ruth Foster, 81, on Oct. 1. Funeral services were held at the Lewisville Second Ward on Oct. 9, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
The Lewisville Book Study Group has chosen their book for the month of October. It is “Travels With Charley in Search of America,” by John Steinbeck — an intimate journey across America with Charley, the French poodle, as told by one of America’s most beloved writers. They will meet to discuss the book this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the home of Joyce Lindstrom at 7:00 p.m.
Brenden Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, is going to be married! His bride-to-be is McKenzie Cluff, daughter of Joshua and Tiffany Cluff, of Menan. They plan to be married on Nov. 12.
Dan and Jenni Hollist have bought the former Leah Brosie home. They come to Lewisville via St. Anthony and have two children who are both currently serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their daughter, Dakota, is serving in Alabama and will be home next month, and their son, Payten has been serving in Austin, Texas since February.
Welcome Terry Smith to Lewisville. He comes to us from Alamosa, Colorado, and has moved to Idaho to be closer to his kids, Leland Smith and Trinette Southway. He will be living with Trinette while he’s looking for a place to buy.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the church parking lot. Bring your family, decorate your car, dress up, and bring treats to share with the Trick or Treaters! Doughnuts and hot chocolate will be served.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 20 — Dorothy Ball, Hollie Cude, and Koltun Hennefer; Oct. 21 — Barbara Raymond; Oct. 23 — Christy Lords and Kyson Hayes; Oct. 24 — Brelynn Hinckley; Oct. 25 — Clarissa Morris and Bostynn McCosh; Oct. 26 — Gard Flint and Nathan Burt.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.