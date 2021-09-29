Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Chili Cook-Off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 outside of the Garfield Church. Everyone is invited, so bring your friends and neighbors. Rolls and drinks will be provided. Last names A — L bring a dessert if possible. Last names M — Z are invited to bring a salad.
•
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at the home of Diane Meyers. The book to be discussed is “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard.
•
Ilene Anderson, formerly of Garfield, recently passed away. She was involved in a boating accident.
•
Peyton John, of Garfield, started the home missionary training (MTC) on Sept. 20. He is a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California San Bernadino Mission.
•
Russell and Christina Meyers have recently moved to the Garfield area.
•
General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be a global broadcast on Oct 2-3. It will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It consists of 5 sessions. (Saturday 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m., 2 p.m.) All sessions can be streamed live on the live events page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met at the Cordon Park for their family home evening activity on Sept. 20. They made smores and played 9 Squares.
•
Kim Cornfist is new to the Aspen Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
•
Kimberly Lathan is new to the Garfield area.
•
The Seagull family and Christianson family are new to the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today — Tot Casserole, Bun, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Sept. 29 — Hamburger on a Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 — Chloe Duncan, Krishelle Bateman, and Steve Turner; Sept. 30 — Ivan McClellan and Leah Brown; Oct. 5 — Brooke Anderson.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.