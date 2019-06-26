CLARK COUNTY — The summer season is officially here, with the summer solstice having been June 21. We have some beautiful days ahead, certainly there will be a few more windy days along with them.
Rodeo season continues and the 63rd annual Dubois rodeo was a success. The Hoggan Rodeo Company once again brought in livestock and helped bring the show to the Thomas-Harn arena. Brothers Dave and Jay Hoggan, their sister Nancy and her husband Wade Durham, along with other family members, continue to work together to produce rodeos in Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. In September they will bring stock to Dubois again for the Memorial Rodeo, which was started in memory of Eric Hoggan.
Miles Johnson, a recent graduate of West Jefferson High School, is a member of the Idaho High School District 1 rodeo team. He and his family live in Hamer. Miles rides bulls. He placed second in bull riding at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Association’s tournament in Pocatello. Now he will go to Nationals in Rock Springs, Wyoming in July. He placed third in bull riding at the Dubois rodeo. Tracy McGarry Johnson, his mom, said that his ride at the Dubois was exciting. Yet, his winning a place at the high school national finals rodeo is beyond compare.
Clark County 4-H clubs and day camp events continue into the month of July until fair time in August. There are still some openings for the day camps. Contact Laurie Small to sign up and/or to volunteer to help with 4-H student projects.
• The Dubois Lions Club annual swimming lessons begin July 15 and end July 25. Students who are pre-school age to 14 are signed up to go. Lana Barg Schwartz has been coordinating with the Dubois Lions members to get kids to take lessons. This year the students will board the bus at the local library and unload there each day. Then if students want to stay at the library for reading activities, they can. The summer reading program will be underway by then.
Local Library Director Brenda Laird said the featured book this week is “Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff. It is a non-fiction book that tells of a father’s journey through his son’s addiction. The father works hard to show support for his son while showing tough love. The book can be checked out at the library.
Visitors in the area for the Clark County Centennial Celebration were numerous. George Thomas had his cousins Janet (Barney) and Gary Laird along with their daughter Melissa and her husband Joe, parked near his house in Dubois for the weekend.
Danette Frederiksen had Gay Laird, her daughters Laura Lee (Speelmon) Plocher and Robin (Speelmon) Hart camped out at her place in Dubois. Laura’s granddaughter Marin and Robin’s granddaughter Raelynn were also in town. They rode their decorated bikes in the parade. Robin and Laura got together with other Clark County High School graduates from the 1970s for the parade. Robin drove her convertible car and members of the Class of 1976 rode along. Other friends of Danette’s, Betty and Dean Ellis of Clancy, Montana and Jim and Nancy Alley of Whitehall, Montana, brought their Classic Chevy cruiser cars to Dubois for the parade. They are part of a car club and had many other Class Chevy cars and drivers with them taking part in the Dubois parade. Ben and Michelle Meyer came from the Rigby area with their mini horses along with daughter Sonee Web and granddaughter Avanti. All of them were with their horses on parade day. Sonee also was in the barrel racing event at the rodeo
Chris and Teresa McClendon-Keese were in town for the June 15 rodeo. Teresa is a former employee of the US Sheep Station. She and Chris live in Texas in the winter and at their place near Henry’s Lake in the summer. She ran the barrels and he was in team roping in Dubois that day. They met up with Dr. John Stellflug from Idaho Falls. He was a research scientist. All of them stopped by at the Frederiksens’ for a visit after the rodeo.
Joan Collett of Pocatello, a teacher friend of Danette Frederiksen, stayed two nights in Dubois to attend the centennial celebrations. She helped at the Dubois Community Baptist Church with the hot dogs and lemonade at the June 15 rodeo.
Graduates of Clark County High School who came back to their old stomping grounds included Bonnie Stoddard’s son Dave and daughter Vicky and thier families. Tim Harmon was here. Greg Kator, his sister Gayle Bachtell and her husband Jack all attended the Friday night centennial dinner. Alcy Farley and Jim McSpadden of the Class of 1980 were at the rodeo parade. There are numerous others who also came back to Clark County for the festivities. Former sixth-grade teacher Jim Farley caught up with his former students.
Bonnie Stoddard hosted Chuck and Sherry Garey of Meridian, Idaho. Their daughter and grandchild were also here. Floy Rose Evans and her son Mike were also Bonnie’s guests. They live near San Diego, Calif. Both families brought camper trailers to stay in while in Dubois.
Ann Bennett Carver came from Colorado to visit her old homeland of Kilgore. She and her sister Connie Bennett Barg, who lives in Dubois, took a road trip to Canada. There they visited with relatives.
Deena Wilson Williams and Donna Wilson Staples, who both live in southern Utah, have been in Dubois with their mom Karen Wilson. The family has been planning and preparing for the memorial service, burial and luncheon for Charles “Chuck” Wilson who died earlier this month. That memorial event is taking place today.
Allene and Danette Frederiksen went to Twin Falls, Idaho to honor June Hamilton Casper on June 22. June is now 95 years of age. She grew up in the Idaho Falls and Kilgore areas. June was a teacher for many years in Idaho Falls. Her children are Juneal, Mauna, Raelene and George.
Patty Christenson, Robin Robinett and Steve Stroud, all of Dubois, drove to Salmon June 21 to help Steve’s mom do yardwork. Then, on June 22, they attended the wedding of Timber and Tristan Smith at the Big 8 Mile Campground and the Leadore Fire Hall.
Lucy Thomas’s family had a reunion June 22 in Dubois.
Independence Day is just around the corner. If you don’t already have plans for a place to be to celebrate the U.S.’s birthday, check out the Spencer, Idaho parade that day. It begins at 1 p.m. At dark there are fireworks and music. Hamer has a parade at 7 p.m. with a dinner afterward.
Happy Birthday today to Lupita Calzadias and Yesenia Espinoze; June 27 – Cody Smithm Taylore May Lang, Jeff Caudle, Debbi Small and Shelli Tubs; June 28 – Dylan Schmitt, Declyn Thompson, Melanie Hope Deal, Rebecca Stewart, Talon Stewart, Brieanna Stewart, Norma Jorgensen, David Chairez, Matt Rogers and Brooklyn Bell; June 29 – Sandra Sanchez, Brian King and Blake Kirkpatrick; June 30 – Donavan Egan, Exho Egan Mennear, Shontel Sperl, Ash Thomas Quayle, Brock Small and Josh Stewart; July 1 – Aaron Stewart, Nino Corrillo, Jace Arnold, Carrie May, Bradley King and Logan Kellom; July 2 – Chelsea Arnold, Tyana Rogers, Zackary Egan, Kobe Billman and Ryan Stoddard.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Dan and JoEllen Bramwell, Lester and LaPreal Henman, and John and Delsa Doherty; June 29 – MaCoy and Ginger Ward and Rob and Jennifer Laird; July 1 – Osvaldo and Noemi Snachz, Donnie and Marie Burkman, Isiael Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez, and Randy and Jill Grover; July 2 – Orvin and Norma Jorgensen.