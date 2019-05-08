ROBERTS—The city of Roberts recently held its Roberts Community Luau at the Mustang Center. Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin smoked a whole pig which was the star of the evening, in addition to many other tropical dishes and drinks people made. People throughout the community donated items for raffle baskets as well. All proceeds from the dinner go towards maintenance of the Mustang Event Center.
Roberts Elementary 3rd graders enjoyed a field trip to the Rigby Fairgrounds for Agricultural day. The children learned about dairy cows, were able to “milk” a fake cow, pet different animals and learn about the process of farming.
With warm weather coming up, the elementary school would like to remind students of the dress code. No tank tops or sleeveless shirts are allowed in the classroom. Also, please register your student for next year through Power School. This helps to know what to plan for next year. If you need help with your Power School login or need an Access ID code to set up a new student, please call the office.
The first Market Lake Day planning meeting will be held May 14 at City Hall at 2 p.m. Volunteers, ideas, ad donations are welcome.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: May 8—Jerrick Jason Harris; May 9—Revik Rob Robison; May 10—Jasvir Kaur, Jared Marshall, Kory Vance, Ryan Buxton, Ron Crofts, John Easter, Janessa Sharp, Jason Eldridge; May 12—Annette Walters; May 14—Ann Albertson, Claude Scheelke.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: May 12—Mitch and Annette Scott.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: May 8—Crispitos w/ cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, cookie; May 9—gaem day pizza, groovy green beans; May 10—chicken strip basket; May 13—hamburger on a whole wheat bun, beast mode broccoli; May 14—crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, whole wheat breadstick, chicken gravy, mixed vegetables. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and white or chocolate milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.