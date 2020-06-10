ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary staff has been hard at work cleaning the school, going through lost and found items, and distributing hand sanitizer and tissues for next year. The library has also gone through a big overhaul. Librarian Kara Smith applied for and was granted $5,000 to go towards new books for the school. To make room for the new books, the entire library was gone through, book by book, sifting out multiple copies and other books. All of the books have been donated to the Roberts City Library.
Market Lake Days are scheduled for July 18, with some changes to the usual proceedings. Rather than hold the parade in the morning, the parade will be at 5:00 p.m., vendors will open at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. will bring the street dance, at 9:00 p.m. the bonfire will be lit, and fireworks will take place at 10:00 p.m.
The 55th edition of the Roberts Garden Club’s annual calendar is out. Many homes have been stopped at, if you missed out and would like to purchase one contact Connie Surerus.
Happy birthday to: June 10 – Kaiya Jackson, Madelyn Polatis, Lana Barnard; June 11 – Taidg Osterhout, Calvin Anderson; June 12 – Allie Kaur, Vicki Torres, Vernon Stamper; June 13 – Cristy Stibal, Ty Jordan Amy, Kent Bradley; June 14 – Richard Aitken; June 15 – Justin Berrett, Wade Wilde, Linda Cooley, Elijah Harkness; June 16 – Jacob Young.
Happy anniversary to the following: June 10 – Ethan and Rebecca Harkness; June 14 – Jerry and Krystal VanLeuvan, Kurt and Coralee Acor.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.