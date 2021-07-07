MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licences in Jefferson County during the month of June.
Pierce Niles and Emma Taylor
Robert Morris and Amber Peterson
Ethan Esplin and Kaitlin Perrenoud
Dylan Lutz and Madelyn Lewis
Scott McFarland and Ruth Maier
Richard Gramm and Lisa Fox
Brock Saxton and Hailey Gee
Andrew Whorton and Crystal Black
Brett Panting and Kaitlyn Myers
Shanden Hoffman and Sabrina Sulik
Colton Sprenger and Sydney Becker
Dawson McKay and Ashlyn Hill
Scott White and Hannah Siegler
Clin Grimmett and Sabrina Price
Alan Moore and Keisha Blakely
Nathan Byram and Makynlie Erikson
Jared Eldridge and Jada Crane
Gavin Wallage and Kennadee Walton
Orion Martin and Kalli King
Kaden Parkinson and Lillianna Riquelme
Jonathan Clark and Alexis Coles
Timothy Roos and Kaitlyn Van Gorkum
Daniel Miller and Monica Tobias
Cody Lightner and Alexis Radford
Billy Jo Thomas and Cabrina Murdock
Jaxen Nielson and Pamela Crabajales
Josua Beseris and Acacia McMurtrey
Jordan Law and Kalie Chavez
Nathan Bugnet and Katie Orgill
John Christensen and Hannah Tullis
Aiden Zwahlen and Ashley Sharp
Hayden Woolstenhulme and Karlie Godfrey
Jeffrey Finch and Kayla Harris
Ralph Peterson and Cindy Whipple
Zakary Shurtliff and Kinsley Sorensen
Ryan Brennan and Autumn Furman
John Stosich and Tresa Moir-Mason
Kyler Powell and Megan Barg
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.
John Ball and Dawn Ball
Russell Hall and Daleen Hall
Devin Bonnell and Hanna Bonnell
Kevin Creasey and Marilla Creasey
Jason Hampton and Marchylia Parikto