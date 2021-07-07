MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licences in Jefferson County during the month of June.

Pierce Niles and Emma Taylor

Robert Morris and Amber Peterson

Ethan Esplin and Kaitlin Perrenoud

Dylan Lutz and Madelyn Lewis

Scott McFarland and Ruth Maier

Richard Gramm and Lisa Fox

Brock Saxton and Hailey Gee

Andrew Whorton and Crystal Black

Brett Panting and Kaitlyn Myers

Shanden Hoffman and Sabrina Sulik

Colton Sprenger and Sydney Becker

Dawson McKay and Ashlyn Hill

Scott White and Hannah Siegler

Clin Grimmett and Sabrina Price

Alan Moore and Keisha Blakely

Nathan Byram and Makynlie Erikson

Jared Eldridge and Jada Crane

Gavin Wallage and Kennadee Walton

Orion Martin and Kalli King

Kaden Parkinson and Lillianna Riquelme

Jonathan Clark and Alexis Coles

Timothy Roos and Kaitlyn Van Gorkum

Daniel Miller and Monica Tobias

Cody Lightner and Alexis Radford

Billy Jo Thomas and Cabrina Murdock

Jaxen Nielson and Pamela Crabajales

Josua Beseris and Acacia McMurtrey

Jordan Law and Kalie Chavez

Nathan Bugnet and Katie Orgill

John Christensen and Hannah Tullis

Aiden Zwahlen and Ashley Sharp

Hayden Woolstenhulme and Karlie Godfrey

Jeffrey Finch and Kayla Harris

Ralph Peterson and Cindy Whipple

Zakary Shurtliff and Kinsley Sorensen

Ryan Brennan and Autumn Furman

John Stosich and Tresa Moir-Mason

Kyler Powell and Megan Barg

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.

John Ball and Dawn Ball

Russell Hall and Daleen Hall

Devin Bonnell and Hanna Bonnell

Kevin Creasey and Marilla Creasey

Jason Hampton and Marchylia Parikto

Tags

Recommended for you