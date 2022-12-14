MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the months of October and November.
October
Luke Bryan Smith and Shayla Pauline Cherry
Thomas Maloney and Caryn Bake
Thadius Frazier and Tabitha Jozwiak
Derek Mixon and Cher Shurtliff
Jared Thomas and Jessica Hollist
Landon Johnson and Cierra Dansie
Joseph Trujeque and Sonja McCart
Ethan Hull and Bailey Guymon
Raymond Mauldin and Shailynn Bench
Tyson Bybee and Bethanie Hill
Bryer Beard and Sydney Coffman
Derek Allen and Aleisha Hendricks
Cole Leonardson and Ellie Sanders
Cad Christensen and Janalyn Jackson
Rhett Barnes and Krystal Erickson
Tyler Kite and Ashlee Arnold
Gage Ackerman and Destinee Kendrick
November
Timothy Saint and Athena Roberts
Brigham Youngstrom and Journee Gardner
Seth Rutledge and Kayla Weeks
Mark Thomas and Terri Stokes
Grant Williams and Lola Rydalch
Jeremy Johnson and Kristle Watts
Emiliano Esquivel and Kailee Russell
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgements filed in Jefferson County during the months of August through November.
August
Jackson and Jessica Banks
Joseph and Hope Carlisle
September
Chance and Christina Turner
Nancy and Tristan Custer
Michael and Catherine Haney
Jessica and Christian Moody
Nicole and Kobe Nelson
Teya and Justin Berry
Jared Miller and Honey Parsons
James and Meredith Sainsbury
James and Kerri Estrada
