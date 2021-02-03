MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Rhett Egan and Sherry Boone

Kristopher Barnes and Kasandra Aikele

Michael Bell and Jodie Young

Cooper Anderson and Hailey Miller

Carson Landon and Kaesi Keck

Michael Nagle and Mindy Wilson

Robert Vanderwal and Shirley Gunawan

Danny Gohr and Marcanna Gohr

Dakota Nelson and Kristi Ellis

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Kylan Summers and Lindsey Summers

Alison Allen and Kevin Allen