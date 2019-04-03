MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Ben Brett King and Lisa Marie Reseigh

Joshua William Kump

Timothy Don Ales and Melodie Rose Chriswell

Jonathan I. Henderson and Timber Lyn Chynoweth

Daniel Graden Brown and Chloe Joy Byrd

Juan Castillo Deonate and Maria Martha Arce

Bryan Scott Hiner and Linsey Diane Ketchum

Russell Jesse Hoopes and Christine Kay Zedlitz

Steven Andrew Mulkey Jr. and Shasta Shantel Mencer

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of March.

Marshall Melvin Hansen and Megan Hansen

Jaime Janelle Hershberger and Michael Aaron Hershberger

Layne Reed Boyce and Tamara Lynn Groth

Cassidy Joel Bair and Fawn Meri Bair

Kelly Ann Hoover and Ryan Lee Hoover

Cari Anne Nygaard and David Scott Nygaard

Michael C. Eames and Nichol T. Eames

Brian Kyle DeRoche and Lakyn Karen DeRoche

Sarah Lee Griffel-Thompson and Thomas Lee Thompson

Jeffrey S. Bateman and Tamara Rochette

