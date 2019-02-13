MARRIAGES

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Tate McKay Rose and Tynette Ranae Hillman

Clayton Joseph McKee and Brittni Marie Park

Charles Daniel Coleman and Gretchen Louisa Seigfried

DIVORCES

The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of January.

Amy Lundberg and Paul Lundberg

Calvin Ray Wilde and Melissa Fay Wilde

Bret J. Barber and Lindsey Nicole Barber

Aaron D. Keeler and Kellie L. Keeler

Eliza C. Law and Jordan D. Law

Ashley Brook Sedberry and William Hamilton Sedberry

Brooke Nicole Grover and Jason Dean Grover

Eric Allen Radford and Melissa Jo Radford

Load comments