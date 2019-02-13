MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.
Tate McKay Rose and Tynette Ranae Hillman
Clayton Joseph McKee and Brittni Marie Park
Charles Daniel Coleman and Gretchen Louisa Seigfried
DIVORCES
The following are divorce judgments filed in Jefferson County during the month of January.
Amy Lundberg and Paul Lundberg
Calvin Ray Wilde and Melissa Fay Wilde
Bret J. Barber and Lindsey Nicole Barber
Aaron D. Keeler and Kellie L. Keeler
Eliza C. Law and Jordan D. Law
Ashley Brook Sedberry and William Hamilton Sedberry
Brooke Nicole Grover and Jason Dean Grover
Eric Allen Radford and Melissa Jo Radford